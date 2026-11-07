Heartbreaking obituary for NYC Marathon runner Rachel Apa who died in home stretch released: ‘Always found her way to the finish line’

The grief-stricken family of the young runner who collapsed and died in the home stretch of the NYC Marathon honored her in a tear-jerking obituary.

GoFundMe “With determination, discipline, and a heart fully committed to whatever she pursued, she always found her way to the finish line,” her family wrote in the tribute.

“On Sunday, November 1, 2026, after running 24 miles at an incredible pace and with a grin that stretched ear to ear, the only thing strong enough to physically stop her body met Rachel on 85th Street,” they wrote. “Her spirit was so powerful and full of vitality that not even her body could contain it. ” Apa, of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, was a gifted athlete who loved animals, especially her dogs, who her family described as “her forever children.

Also read ‘Relishing the Moment’: A Runner Ran 2:49 at the NYC Marathon—Dressed as a Hot Dog

”GoFundMe “At just 24, Rachel had already accomplished so much and given those who knew her countless reasons to be proud. She moved through the world with purpose, always setting high expectations for herself. ”“She created a cookie recipe so perfect it had to be thrown away for the sake of our health,” the obit reads.

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Runners race down the ramp into Brooklyn after crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Before her tragic death, Apa – a former D1 field hockey player at Bucknell University – wrote on her LinkedIn that she wasShe thanked him for teaching her to “stay active, push my limits, and embrace challenges.

”GoFundMeGoFundMe Runners race down the ramp into Brooklyn after crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.