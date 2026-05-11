Heartbreak at the Met Gala: Deborra-Lee Furness Devastated by Hugh Jackman's New Romance

Former spouse Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly heartbroken after seeing Hugh Jackman attend the prestigious Met Gala with his new partner, Sutton Foster, breaking a long-standing tradition.

The glitz and glamour of New York Citys Met Gala typically serve as a backdrop for high fashion and artistic expression, but for Deborra-Lee Furness , this years event became a source of profound emotional distress.

Reports indicate that the former wife of Hugh Jackman was left completely devastated upon seeing the actor arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art accompanied by his new romantic interest, Sutton Foster. For nearly three decades, the Met Gala was more than just a high-profile social gathering for Hugh and Deborra-Lee; it was a cherished tradition, a night of elegance that they shared together over multiple years.

Seeing the man she spent twenty-seven years of her life with stepping onto that iconic staircase with another woman felt like a devastating blow, transforming a night of celebration into a reminder of everything she has lost. For Deborra-Lee, the sight of Sutton Foster on the arm of her ex-husband was not just a social update, but a visceral shock that reignited the pain of their separation.

The pain of the situation is exacerbated by a specific arrangement the former couple had reportedly made following their high-profile split in 2023. In an attempt to navigate the treacherous waters of a post-divorce existence and avoid the excruciating awkwardness of running into one another at elite events, Hugh and Deborra-Lee had allegedly agreed to split custody of the Met Gala. The plan was simple: they would attend the event on alternate years.

This agreement was designed to give both parties space to heal and maintain their dignity while still participating in the social circles they both enjoyed. However, this pact was made before the public became aware of Hughs relationship with Sutton Foster.

Deborra-Lee had reportedly avoided the event entirely last year, unable to face the ghosts of her past, only to discover that Hugh was more than willing to overwrite their shared history by bringing a new partner to the very event they once considered their big night out. This breach of an unspoken emotional boundary has left her feeling as though their historic nights out are being callously paved over.

The public reaction to Hughs decision has been swift and largely critical. As images of the actor and Sutton Foster holding hands tenderly and sharing intimate glances circulated across social media, many fans expressed their disapproval. The move was characterized by some as disrespectful and classless, with critics arguing that bringing a new girlfriend to such a symbolic event so soon after a long-term marriage was a brutal final blow to Deborra-Lee.

The relationship between Hugh and Sutton began in late 2024, though their bond was forged earlier during their starring roles in the 2021 Broadway revival of The Music Man. While the chemistry between the two performers was evident on stage, the transition to a romantic partnership has created a storm of controversy, especially as rumors swirl that the pair are already planning a wedding and that Hugh has allegedly rejected the idea of a prenuptial agreement.

For Deborra-Lee, who is now seventy, the process of moving on is complicated by the visibility of Hughs new life. Having shared two adult children, Oscar and Ava, the bond between the former spouses was deep and multifaceted. The Met Gala appearances in 2017 and 2018 stand as markers of a time when they were considered the gold standard of Hollywood couples.

To see those memories replaced with new images of Hugh and Sutton smiling on the red carpet is an experience that insiders describe as a knife to the heart. While she is reportedly doing her best to forge a new path for herself, the suddenness of Hughs transition and his willingness to display his new romance on such a grand stage have left her feeling discarded.

As the world watches the unfolding drama of this celebrity divorce, the Met Gala serves as a stark reminder of how quickly the narrative of a lifelong partnership can be rewritten and the emotional toll that public transitions can take on those left behind





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