Heart-warming and chest-freezing: Our neighbors are not 'the others'

The recent political shift has brought fear to some, joy to others, and surprise even to those who had worked tirelessly to make it happen.

The recent political shift has brought fear to some, joy to others, and surprise even to those who had worked tirelessly to make it happen.

From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas one of a kind, Dallas Observer is there. Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.election results, watching the numbers dance right and left, and getting frustrated over those scorecards that never seemed to move fast enough.

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The political shift reflected in this midterm election brought fear to some, joy to others, and surprise even to those who had worked tirelessly to make it happen. How Republicans lost the pop culture war 2 years after Democrats didI hope this change marks the end of a year of baseless attacks on me, my faith, my community, and many organizations,I hope it brings freedom and justice to those who are detained, unites families again, and restores a sense of safety to immigrant communities and neighborhoods of color.

I hope it helps heal the wounds of hatred, division, and polarization that have deeply affected our state and nation over the past few years. She texted me about how “heartwarming” the election results were to her. As I tried to connect with her excitement, I thought about how the same feeling is expressed in Arabic, my mother tongue. Interestingly, a literal translation of the Arabic expression would be “chest-freezing” election results.

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Two languages. Two completely opposite images. Yet, deeply, both expressions have the same exact meaning and describe the same feelings of happiness, comfort, and relief. Perhaps there is a lesson in that linguistic contrast for all of us, especially as our state and nation prepare to welcome the newly elected officials.

Some of those newly elected officials are the first in their racial, ethnic, or gender group to hold these positions. Some have names you may struggle to pronounce. Some worship, eat, or dance in ways unfamiliar to you. Others belong to a political party that has not been seen at this level of power for decades.

For some, their victories may feel like a long-awaited breath of fresh air. For others, they may bring uncertainty, discomfort, or fear. But before you look at them as “the others,” before you judge them by their outward differences or resent them for what you think they represent, pause for a moment. Remember that the same news that warms your heart as an English speaker would freeze your chest if you were to speak Arabic.

So, challenge yourself to look deeper. Deeper than gender, political affiliations and places of worship. Because underneath those outward differences, you may discover values that are not so different from yours. You may discover that their hopes are your hopes, and their love for this country is no less genuine than yours.

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Perhaps that is where we will find our common ground, our humanity, and our healing. Red and blue are distinct colors according to physicists and artists, but white is the sunshine that embraces us all. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. is the Director of CAIR-Texas, Austin chapter and an American Muslim civil rights advocate. She holds a master’s degree in special education and linguistic/cultural diversity from the University of Texas.