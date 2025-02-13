Heart-to-Heart: K-Pop Idols Inspire Valentine's Day Style

Whether you're single or coupled up, Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate love with a touch of heart-themed flair. This year, take inspiration from your favorite K-Pop idols who are rocking the sweetest Valentine's Day looks. From adorable hair clips and subtle nail art to blinged-out pendants and unique makeup designs, these idols prove that you can express your Valentine's Day spirit without breaking the bank.

Another easy way to add some hearts into your look is through nail art! Soloist Choi Ye Na added some hearts to her nails as a part of her recent comeback promotions, and whether you use stickers or hand-paint them on yourself, it’s a super cute and subtle way to add some V-day charm to your look.If you’re a makeup connoisseur, another way to add hearts to your look without breaking the bank is through makeup! It looks like Miyeon has a sticker on here, but this could be easily re-created with eyeliner or eyeshadow and a small brush. Get creative with your placement to make it even more unique!If you want your look for Valentine’s Day to be extra glam (maybe you’re going on a date?) then adding a blinged-out heart pendant like ITZY’s Lia is a special touch! Jewelry is another great way to add some hearts to your look, and a piece this pretty could be worn no matter what time of year it is.As part of VIVIZ’s first comeback, Eunha rocked a super subtle but super adorable set of heart tattoos on her hands. No need to go out and get inked—a set of temporary tattoos will work great for this look. Why wear your heart on your sleeve when you can wear it on your hands?member, Yerin also knows how to add some hearts to her look! Although this hairstyle is a little more difficult to achieve, it’s so cute that you have to try it at least once, right? Yerin is V-day ready in her decked-out hearts look





