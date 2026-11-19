“Officer down, officer down. Shots fired, 10-13,” one officer can be heard yelling in the body-worn camera footage.

“Shots fired, shots fired, shots fired,” one officer can be heard yelling in the minute-long video. The gun-wielding nut then barricaded himself inside the 25th-floor apartment and shot himself dead after a standoff with the NYPD’s elite SWAT team, police sources said.

The shooter fired from within the 25th-floor apartment and struck two peace officers through the door.

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“Officer down, officer down. Shots fired, 10-13,” one officer says in the footage. The shooter, who has not been identified, had a rap sheet that dates back to 1986 when he was arrested for rape, the sources said. That same year, he was nabbed for allegedly tampering with a witness, and in 1987, he was arrested for assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Then, in 2001, he also was busted on a warrant in Florida for conspiracy to commit racketeering, according to the sources. However, the disposition of the cases was not immediately known. CCPD currently has 54 sworn peace officers — 41 who are assigned to field patrol and the rest in emergency services or investigative roles.

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The department’s officers are registered with New York’s Division of Criminal Justice Services and tasked with patrolling the state-supervised Mitchell-Lama cooperative-housing development near the Hutchinson River Parkway. The gunman barricaded himself inside the 25th-floor apartment and shot himself dead after a standoff with the NYPD’s elite SWAT team, sources said.

Advertisementlate Monday shows the male officer — identified as Officer Polanco — being wheeled out of St. Barnabas Hospital with a bandage wrapped around his right arm to a wave of applause from fellow officers and supporters. Meanwhile, the female officer who was struck in the buttocks got out of surgery late Monday afternoon, according to the head of the public-safety department, Chief Andre Waring.

“This baby died a hero taking a bullet and saved our Officer’s life,” CCPD wrote of its radio.of one of the officer’s shattered Motorola radios alongside the caption: “This baby died a hero taking a bullet and saved our Officer’s life. ” If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or go toTwo NYC peace officers were shot while responding to a wellness check in Co-op City on Nov. 16.

The shooter fired from within the 25th-floor apartment and struck two peace officers through the door.

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“Officer down, officer down. Shots fired, 10-13,” one officer says in the footage. The gunman barricaded himself inside the 25th-floor apartment and shot himself dead after a standoff with the NYPD’s elite SWAT team, sources said.

“This baby died a hero taking a bullet and saved our Officer's life," CCPD wrote of its radio.