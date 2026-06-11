Heart of the Beast Trailer Reveals Survival Thriller Starring Brad Pitt

The new trailer for Heart of the Beast, directed by David Ayer, reveals what to expect from Brad Pitt's latest film. The movie follows Pitt as Special Forces Officer James Belmont, who gets lost in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash with his combat dog, Odin. The duo must use their wits and survival skills to find their way back to civilization, while dealing with the mental repercussions of their time in combat.

Heart of the Beast follows Brad Pitt as Special Forces Officer James Belmont, who gets lost in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash with his combat dog , Odin .

The duo must use their wits and survival skills to find their way back to civilization, while dealing with the mental repercussions of their time in combat. The movie is directed by David Ayer and stars J.K. Simmons. The trailer reveals Belmont and Odin camping in Alaska, meeting and having a conversation with Simmons' character, and then cutting to the plane crash that strands them.

Armed with nothing but the gear they were able to salvage, Belmont embarks on a dangerous journey, all while trying to keep Odin safe





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Heart Of The Beast Brad Pitt David Ayer Alaskan Wilderness Survival Thriller Combat Dog Odin J.K. Simmons Plane Crash Gear Wits Survival Skills Civilization Mental Repercussions Alaska

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