Heart of the Beast Tops Fandango Streaming Chart for November 9-15

Brad Pitt's survival thriller Heart of the Beast ranks No. 1 on Fandango's weekly streaming chart, while a three-film dog movie collection places at No. 6.

Heart of the Beast has found a strong audience on premium video-on-demand, ranking first on Fandango's weekly streaming chart for November 9-15. The chart performance has also drawn attention to other films that celebrate the bond between humans and dogs, including a three-film collection built around stories of courage, friendship and loyalty.

Fandango's chart places Heart of the Beast at No. 1 for the period, with Other Mommy and Verity taking the fourth and fifth positions. The Heart of the Beast 3-Movie Collection appears at No. 6, and Primetime, Runner, Crawlers and Forgotten Island complete the Top 10.

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Fandango Chart Puts Heart of the Beast at No. 1

Heart of the Beast holds the top position on Fandango's weekly streaming chart for November 9-15. The ranking shows that the Brad Pitt survival thriller is still drawing viewers on premium video-on-demand platforms well after its release.

The rest of the list shows a mix of titles competing for attention in the same week. Other Mommy and Verity sit at Nos. 4 and 5, while the three-film dog bundle lands at No. 6, just ahead of Primetime, Runner, Crawlers and Forgotten Island.

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Three-Film Dog Collection Brings Together Different Human Bonds

The Heart of the Beast 3-Movie Collection gathers Heart of the Beast, Arthur the King and Megan Leavey into one bundle. Each movie introduces a different dog and explores its relationship with a human companion.

The stories range from surviving harsh conditions to facing dangerous missions and unexpected challenges. Viewers who watch the collection will see three separate tales of loyalty, each told through a different human and dog partnership.

Heart of the Beast and Arthur the King Explore Loyalty

In Heart of the Beast, Brad Pitt plays James Belmont, a Special Forces veteran stranded in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash. His combat dog, Odin, stays by his side as the two fight to survive. Directed by David Ayer, the adventure thriller follows their struggle against the elements and their reliance on each other.

Arthur the King stars Mark Wahlberg as adventure racer Michael Light. During a demanding 435-mile race across the Dominican Republic, Michael encounters a street dog named Arthur. Based on a true story, the film follows their growing friendship as Arthur joins the racing team.