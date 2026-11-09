Heart of the Beast Digital Release Date and Box Office Total

Paramount Pictures sets November 10 2026 for Heart of the Beast digital release after the film grossed $188.67 million worldwide from its $82 million budget.

Paramount Pictures has announced that the survival thriller Heart of the Beast will become available for digital purchase and rental on November 10, 2026. The film, which stars Brad Pitt as a Special Forces veteran navigating the Alaskan wilderness, earned a total of $188.67 million at the global box office against a reported production budget of $82 million.

Heart of the Beast Home Media Schedule

Following the digital launch, the movie will arrive on physical media formats including Blu-ray and DVD on January 26, 2027. The home release package includes exclusive bonus features such as One Last Mission: Making Heart of the Beast, which provides an in-depth look at the film's production locations, the crew dynamics, and the training of the dogs involved in the project.

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Another featured bonus segment, Uber & Brad: A Soulful Bond, highlights the specific connection between Pitt and the K-9 actors used in the movie. Additionally, the home media release offers deleted scenes that showcase extra moments between the characters James and Odin, described by the studio as sequences that will tug at viewers heartstrings with their emotional weight.

Box Office Performance and Financial Details

The movie generated $67.18 million in domestic markets and $121.5 million from international territories. It opened in North American theaters on September 25, 2026, with a debut weekend gross of $20.04 million. The financial success of the film demonstrates strong audience interest in the survival genre and the appeal of the lead actor.

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The survival thriller features a runtime of one hour and 41 minutes and carries a PG-13 rating for violence, peril, bloody and injury-related imagery, and some language. The film centers on James Belmont, played by Pitt, who survives a plane crash with his combat dog Odin.

Critical Reception and Cast Details

Heart of the Beast holds an audience score of 94 percent based on more than 2,500 verified ratings. Critics praised the film for its adventure elements and its story about the bond between humans and dogs, resulting in an aggregate score based on 185 reviews.

Cameron Alexander wrote the screenplay while Doug Liman directed the project. Pitt produced the movie alongside Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, and Liman. The cast also includes Sam Neill, who makes a posthumous appearance in the film. Other notable actors include Pom Klementieff and Olivia Colman.