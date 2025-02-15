Heart Eyes Slasher Breaks Box Office Records with Impressive Week 2 Performance

Heart Eyes, the Valentine's Day-themed slasher film, has defied genre expectations with its remarkable second-weekend box office performance. The film's success suggests a bright future for the franchise, with a potential sequel on the horizon.

Heart Eyes has made a significant mark on the slasher genre, achieving a remarkable second-weekend performance that threatens to break box office records. Directed by Josh Ruben and penned by Christopher Landon, Michael Kennedy, and Phillip Murphy, the film centers on two co-workers, played by Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding, who find themselves hunted by a killer targeting couples on Valentine's Day .

Launching on February 7th, Heart Eyes debuted at number two, trailing behind the sophomore weekend of Dog Man but surpassing the holiday-themed newcomer, Love Hurts. As of Saturday morning, projections indicate that Heart Eyes will accumulate a 3-day total of $9.8 million by the conclusion of its second weekend at the domestic box office. This outcome signifies an 18% surge from its opening weekend gross of $8.3 million, defying the typical 50% or greater week 2 drops experienced by horror films. According to Box Office Mojo's chart, this impressive performance positions Heart Eyes as having the third-smallest week 2 drop ever for a slasher movie released in 600 theaters or more. It surpasses only the 2022 surprise hit Terrifier 2 (+28%) and the 1996 franchise-starter Scream (+42.8%). Notably, no other slasher films appear within the top 200 titles on the chart, which culminates with the 1994 animated film The Swan Princess (-7%). The exceptional success of Heart Eyes can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, its Valentine's Day setting proved to be a smart choice, attracting viewers seeking a unique and chilling cinematic experience for the romantic holiday. Furthermore, the film has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews, securing a Certified Fresh rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a nearly identical audience score of 79%. This critical acclaim has undoubtedly contributed to its strong box office showing. Heart Eyes joins a lineage of Valentine's Day-themed slashers, including 1981's My Bloody Valentine and 2001's Valentine, but its resilience against the common decline experienced by slasher movies in their second weekends is truly remarkable. Even high-grossing slasher films like 2018's Halloween (58.8% drop), 1997's Scream 2 (57.7% drop), 2003's Freddy vs. Jason (63.2% drop), and 2009's Friday the 13th (80.4% drop) have succumbed to the typical horror movie release pattern.The impressive second-weekend performance of Heart Eyes suggests a promising future for the film. While it still requires approximately $22.5 million more to recoup its reported $18 million budget, its exceptional growth, especially amidst the debut of a new Captain America film, indicates potential for longevity at the box office. This strong performance could pave the way for a sequel, continuing the narrative after the seemingly conclusive ending of Heart Eyes.





