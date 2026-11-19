Hearst Canvas has launched its latest digital native brand in Frontier Collective, which unites four prominent U.K. adventurers.

The effort has quietly bowed over the past few weeks starting with a roundtable-style talk show, “Expedition HQ,” featuring four prominent U.K. explorers at the core of Frontier Collective: Aldo Kane, Alex Bescoby, Levison Wood and Lucy Shepherd.

The foursome come together swap stories about explorations and derring-do in their efforts to explore the natural world and far-flung exotic locales.

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“Expedition HQ” bowed Nov. 1 on the Frontier Collective YouTube channel, with new episodes released weekly. Clips are spread widely around Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Snapchat. Elon Musk Admits He Feels 'Pretty Foolish' Having Spent Nearly $500 Million on Midterm Election Races Won by Democrats, Claims He Is 'Not MAGA' Hearst Canvas hopes to tap into the heat of the adventure content community on YouTube.

The Hearst Canvas division is set up to find top-tier creators who can contribute to strong verticals as Hearst Networks develops new content and formats designed to roll out on YouTube. Dean Possenniskie, managing director, Hearst Networks, Europe, Middle East and Africa and managing director Hearst Networks U.K., is overseeing the Canvas venture that was launched in October 2025.

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“We’ve now built a dedicated creative team that is going to originate formats in a different style that are designed to work as creator-led content on YouTube,” Possenniskie told. “A format like Frontier Collective is unique in the fact it brings together four very strong talents in the space. It’s not an audience that we traditionally reach here in the U.K. through pay TV or DTC or broadcast channels.

It’s a global audience, and it’s a much broader audience for us to reach now as well. So that’s a really exciting opportunity. ” Hearst Canvas is headed by Danny Baggot as creative director and Sam Pearson as executive producer. The pair unveiled the venture’s first commission on Oct. 29, the unscripted business revitalization series “Pitch, Please.

” “Frontier Collective offers a compelling opportunity to build something unique in the adventure space — a network of remarkable individuals whose passion drives them to explore the far reaches of our globe and share what they’ve experienced with the world,” Pearson said.

“And with ‘Expedition HQ,’ we’re launching a returning format that delivers on this promise through fascinating and insightful conversations. ” The roundtable series is produced by Grammar Productions, co-founded by Bescoby. It’s produced shows for BBC, Channel 4, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Discovery, Sky HISTORY and Canal+, in addition to custom work for brands. As a veteran of the adventure genre, Bescoby said he sees demand for Frontier Collective as a concept.

“Some of the best adventure storytellers I know have spent years asking for a proper home for their work,” Bescoby said. “Traditional television has stepped back from the genre, even as audiences are clamoring for more. It’s hugely exciting that Hearst Canvas is building that home with Frontier Collective, and it’s amazing to be a part of it. ” Kane invoked the importance of the YouTube channel as serving as a hub for adventure content fan communities.

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“This new YouTube channel allows us to bring directly to our community the real story that goes on behind the scenes on these adventures,” he said. Wood added that every major adventure yields its own unique experiences, and inevitably, there is more color than can be included in the final program.

“So much never makes it into the finished documentaries. I’m looking forward to sharing more of those experiences and unseen footage on my own channels as part of Frontier Collective,” Wood said. Shepherd added her enthusiasm for the push to build a hub for top digital-native explorers and adventurers.

“I’m only sorry this didn’t begin sooner. There’s something very special about sitting around a table with people whose adventures inspired me to set out on my own,” Shepherd said.

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