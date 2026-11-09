Hearings begin on challenges to Chicago mayoral candidates' signature petitions

Chicago's mayoral race enters a new phase on Monday. Hearings begin on challenges to candidates' petitions.

Hearings began on the 22nd floor of the Chicago Board of Elections, where dozens of objectors gathered to present their cases. Campaigns typically submit thousands more signatures than required in anticipation that some may be invalidated during the review process.

The list also includes Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, Congressman Mike Quigley, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza. Royal Caribbean cruise ship worker rescued by fishermen after going overboard off Southern California coastAcross all city races, the electoral board reported that 108 cases have been filed, including challenges in contests for city clerk, treasurer, alderperson and police district councils. Among those filing objections is former State Sen.

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Rickey Hendon, a political consultant who challenged the petitions of two mayoral candidates, including Johnson.

"You see my eyes? This is 10 days of being at the board of elections for 6:00 in the morning till 6:00 at night," Hendon said. When asked about issues he identified in the signatures, Hendon said: "The mayor has a number of issues before the court now, I don't want to go into details. Our attorney will do that, but he has photocopies in his filing.

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And he has another candidate's petitions in his filing. And that just is not legal.

" Before the deadline for filing formal objections, Johnson said he was confident his petition signatures would withstand any challenge. "I feel absolutely confident that I'll be able to withstand any challenges if any of those actually arise. But you know, look, we know that this system is antiquated, but I'm clear that I have more than enough signatures that are needed to secure my spot on the ballot," Johnson said on Oct. 30.

Election officials expect the review process to take weeks as hearing officers examine objections line by line. In some cases, handwriting experts may be called in to verify signatures. If enough objections are upheld, some candidates could be removed from the ballot before the election.