Dr. Scott Darrow launches free brain care score and dementia risk reduction library for seniors. This initiative highlights hearing loss as a top modifiable risk factor for cognitive decline and offers actionable health strategies.

Seniors can now request appointments to assess their brain health through a new initiative led by Dr. Scott Darrow, aimed at reducing dementia risk by addressing hearing loss. Hearing and Brain Centers of America are offering a free brain care score and access to critical resources for individuals seeking to protect their cognitive well-being. This program directly responds to data from the National Institute on Aging, which identifies hearing loss as one of the most significant modifiable risk factors for cognitive decline.

Core Mechanism Hearing Dementia Link

Dr. Scott Darrow serves as the driving force behind the Excellence in Audiology movement, dedicating his career to bridging the gap between hearing health and cognitive well-being. His research highlights untreated hearing loss as a critical, yet often overlooked, risk factor for dementia. Studies indicate that individuals with moderate hearing loss are twice as likely to develop dementia, while those with severe hearing loss face a fivefold increased risk.

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The scope of this public health issue is vast, with nearly 50 million Americans suffering from hearing loss and 1.5 billion people worldwide experiencing tinnitus. This condition is often linked to progressive degenerative disorders that may signal early cognitive decline. Dr. Darrow emphasizes that hearing loss is not merely an inconvenience but a serious issue that impacts brain function. The brain relies on auditory input to maintain cognitive sharpness, and untreated loss can lead to social isolation and reduced mental stimulation.

Stakeholder Positions Expert Views

Dr. Scott Darrow, recognized as the only Harvard Medical and MIT-trained neuroscientist in private practice audiology, states that hearing loss is the number one modifiable mid-life risk factor for preventing dementia. His research has been cited over 1,050 times, advancing the understanding of the neurological implications of hearing loss. He argues that by addressing hearing health early, we can significantly reduce the risk of cognitive decline and improve quality of life.

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His leadership of the Excellence in Audiology movement has inspired over 1,296 audiologists and hearing specialists from eight countries to prioritize brain health in their practices. The Alzheimer's Association supports this view, noting that up to 45% of dementia cases may be attributable to modifiable risk factors. These factors include hearing loss, high blood pressure, and lack of physical activity, all of which can be targeted for intervention to preserve cognitive function in aging populations.

Real World Impact Screening Resources

Hearing and Brain Centers of America is raising the bar for community outreach by providing a personalized evaluation of hearing health and cognitive screening. Individuals can access this free brain care score by visiting BrainCareHealth.com or calling (435) 253-6243. The evaluation is designed to identify early risk factors of cognitive decline and provide actionable recommendations to mitigate risks, ensuring seniors have the tools needed to live their best life.

In addition to the screening, the centers are providing access to a comprehensive Dementia Risk Reduction Library. This resource was developed by Dr. Scott Darrow and his team, featuring evidence-based information on all 14 modifiable mid-life risk factors for Dementia. The library draws heavily from his best-selling books, Preventing Decline: Advances in the Medical Treatment of Hearing Loss and Tinnitus and Stop Living in Isolation.

The library also includes articles, videos, and podcasts where Dr. Darrow and leading wellness experts share science-backed tools for active aging. According to the National Institute of Health, dementia can begin 20 years before symptoms appear, underscoring the need for proactive measures. By adopting a heart-healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and seeking treatment for hearing loss, seniors can significantly lower their dementia risk and maintain independence.