A Fort Hood Army doctor accused of sexual assault, abusive sexual contact, and secretly recording patients during medical exams appeared in a military hearing r

Army Maj. Blaine McGraw, 48, an obstetrician-gynecologist assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, is charged with 273 specifications involving 96 alleged victims, according to the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.

Fort Hood Army doctor accused of sexual assault, abusive sexual contact, and secretly recording patients during medical exams appeared in a military hearing room Tuesday as prosecutors and witnesses detailed evidence during an Article 32 preliminary hearing that lasted roughly six hours. Army Maj.

Blaine McGraw, 48, an obstetrician-gynecologist assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, is charged with 273 specifications involving 96 alleged victims, according to the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. The charges include allegations of abusive sexual contact, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, indecent recording, assault consummated by battery, conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, extramarital sexual misconduct, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, and dereliction of duty.

Army officials said seven alleged victims are tied to allegations from McGraw’s time at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii between 2019 and 2023. Officials said the remaining alleged victims are connected to Fort Hood and the surrounding area. According to the Army, 87 alleged victims are tied to accusations involving medical examinations at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center between 2023 and 2025.

Another alleged victim was allegedly recorded at an off-post residence near Fort Hood, while another allegation is tied to a separate judicial proceeding. The hearing on Tuesday was part of the military justice process used to determine whether probable cause exists for the case to move forward toward a possible general court-martial. McGraw appeared in court wearing his Army uniform. He appeared calm throughout the hearing and did not make any public statements during the proceedings.

Special Agent Matt Walters testified that the investigation began after the husband of an alleged victim noticed what appeared to be a phone recording during a medical exam. Walters testified that investigators later interviewed McGraw, searched electronic devices, and identified additional potential victims through videos, images, and file data recovered during the investigation. Digital forensic examiner Special Agent Matthew Yokubaitis testified he examined a Samsung cellphone, SD card, and laptop belonging to McGraw.

Yokubaitis testified he found videos, images, and thumbnails that appeared to show exposed female patients during sensitive medical examinations. He testified he did not see McGraw ask patients for permission to record them. Keyser testified she reviewed about 150 patient encounters to determine whether the care provided was medically necessary. She testified roughly 48 to 50 were within the standard of care, while about 100 were not medically necessary.

Keyser testified she observed what she described as patterns of unnecessary breast exams, unnecessary touching, and situations where patients appeared to be discouraged from requesting a chaperone. She also testified she observed instances where patients undressed in front of McGraw without a chaperone present and described what she believed were deviations from recommendations by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

During the hearing, prosecutors also referenced a statement they said McGraw previously made describing OB-GYN work as “like a little bit of an adrenaline rush with a happy ending. ” Prosecutors also presented slides alleging McGraw used his position as a physician to manipulate patient trust for his own gratification. The preliminary hearing officer will now review testimony and evidence before providing a report and recommendation.

The Office of Special Trial Counsel will then determine whether to refer the charges to a general court-martial. If that happens, a military judge will get assigned the case, and dates will be scheduled for an arraignment, motion hearings, and a trial. Officials said that the process could take several weeks because of the amount of evidence involved in the case.

A Fort Hood Army doctor accused of sexual assault, abusive sexual contact, and secretly recording patients during medical exams appeared in a military hearing rOn the rolling green hills of Arlington National Cemetery, a group of volunteers makes sure no service member is laid to rest alone. Some states have increased taxes on high-income earners in recent years to raise more revenue for public services, sparking debate over economic impact.

An illegal immigrant from Mexico was indicated in connection with a rollover crash that killed her 9-year-old daughter and hurt three other children. A new study warns the clock is ticking for New Orleans and coastal Louisiana amid rising sea levels, and the authors urge officials to begin planning for future resettlements to avoid future crisis displacement.





cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas shooting at Fort Hood's outdoor recreation area leaves one civilian deadA shooting at Fort Hood's Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area left one civilian dead and sent several others to area hospitals, according to a U.S. Army release.

Read more »

Giants Film Study: The 'Ugly' Flaw Colton Hood Must Fix to Unlock His 'Great' Lockdown PotentialBig Blue found a press-man connoisseur in the second round, but his tape shows a stark drop-off the moment he is forced to play in space.

Read more »

The F-150 Was Already 60,000 Units Behind, Then a Hood Die SnappedAmerica's best-selling truck just lost another four days of production, and this time aluminum supply has nothing to do with it

Read more »

Army CID investigating after shots fired at Belton Lake recreation area near Fort HoodArmy investigators are continuing to investigate after military police exchanged gunfire while responding to a disturbance at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation

Read more »