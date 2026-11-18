For the first time we’re hearing from a group of Northwestern University students who intervened to stop an attack inside a dorm room on campus.

Three Northwestern University students came to the rescue of a fellow student as she was being strangled by a man in her dorm room. Vi Nguyen reports.

For the first time we’re hearing from a group of Northwestern University students who intervened to stop an attack inside a dorm room on campus. They heard a classmate in trouble and ran toward the screams for help. Police say the attacker somehow managed to slip into the building over the weekend. The group of students told NBC Chicago they pulled the attacker off the victim and trapped him in the dorm room while they waited for police.

Also read Suspect in custody after attacking student inside Northwestern University dorm room

They said had it not been for the victim blocking the door with her foot they never would have made it inside.

“I’m really grateful that she had her foot stuck out because if not it would have been a whole different story,” said Lucas Gonzalez, NU freshman student. A study session at Elder Hall turned into a frantic situation when Lucas Gonzalez, Logan Rogers, and Andrew Kim heard someone screaming desperately for help.

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“All of a sudden we heard frantic screaming,” said Gonzalez. “We started running, there’s also a girl like trying to pull the guy off her initially, but she couldn’t — so she made the whole situation more urgent by telling us we had to go in the room. ”“He had her in a headlock he had his arms around her neck,” said Logan Rogers, a freshman.

“He’s like trying to choke her out. ”Court records show the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to her neck and leg.

“After we pushed him in, he had his hand in his pocket,” said Kim. “We didn’t know if he had anything dangerous or a weapon or anything — we all thought it was probably a best decision to leave him and lock him in there.

”“I do think that everyone is kinda like wondering why the first door doesn’t like lock in a way where like the only people who should really be going in there are students,” said Eva Freise, NU freshman.

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“We knew someone was in trouble and I think anyone in our situation would have try to do the same thing,” said Andrew Kim, NU freshman student. Northwestern University issued a statement saying they have increased security presence on campus since the attack and that the man was not affiliated with the university.