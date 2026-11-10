Hear'Say Reunion Tour: Kym Marsh and Suzanne Shaw Discuss Grandmother Era

Kym Marsh and Suzanne Shaw announce Hear'Say reunion tour with Liberty X. The stars discuss family life, fashion changes, and Myleene Klass's absence from the lineup.

Hear'Say members Kym Marsh and Suzanne Shaw are preparing for a major career resurgence by joining forces with Liberty X for an extensive arena tour scheduled for next year. The nine-member lineup includes Danny Foster and Noel Sullivan alongside the original Liberty X roster of Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor, Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm, and Kelli Young. This significant musical event will span thirteen dates across major UK and Irish cities including Dublin, London, Manchester, and Leeds.

Grandmother Era and Family Logistics

Kym Marsh and Suzanne Shaw have openly discussed how their current status as grandmothers influences their approach to performing live on stage. They expressed excitement about bringing their children and grandchildren along on the road to share in the experience of the upcoming performances. To manage the physical demands of touring at this stage of their lives, they joked that they need to stock up on essential items like deep heat, cod liver oil, and hot water bottles for comfort.

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Suzanne Shaw emphasized that the group is performing for their fans who appreciate their longevity, stating they are doing it for the nans. She highlighted her pride in being a grandmother while still maintaining the energy to sell out arenas and celebrate their musical heritage. The presence of family members on tour represents a new chapter where personal milestones intersect with professional achievements in the entertainment industry.

Fashion Choices and Physical Changes

The stars confirmed they will not be resurrecting their early twenty-first-century wardrobes due to significant physical changes over the past two decades. Kym Marsh humorously noted that she could no longer fit one leg into her famous UFO jeans from the band's original era. Instead of replicating the noughties aesthetic, the group plans to perform in full-on cardigans while delivering energetic routines that include body bangs on stage.

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This shift in fashion reflects the natural aging process and the practical needs of older performers who prioritize comfort without sacrificing stage presence. The decision to move away from restrictive youth fashion allows the artists to focus on vocal performance and choreography suited to their current physical capabilities. It also serves as a relatable message to fans about embracing change and finding joy in new stages of life.

Myleene Klass Absence and Fan Reaction

Myleene Klass remains absent from the reunion lineup despite the group's efforts to include her in the discussions. Klass cited her busy schedule and lack of time to commit to the tour during a recent appearance on Loose Women. Hear'Say members described her absence as a shame but acknowledged that she is currently occupied with other professional commitments that prevent her participation.

Fan reaction to Klass's decision has been mixed, with some social media users suggesting she is acting above the tour while others insist she should remember her roots. Critics online argued that her comments came across as dismissive compared to the dedication shown by her former bandmates. Despite the controversy, Klass maintained that she looks back fondly on her time in the band and remains on good terms with her former colleagues.

Tour Logistics and Future Plans

The reunion was officially announced last month after previous attempts to reunite for the twentieth anniversary failed to materialize. The group successfully navigated the complex logistics of coordinating schedules for nine members with day jobs and family responsibilities. Suzanne Shaw requested earlier showtimes to ensure she can get to bed at a reasonable hour given her role as a grandmother.

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Kym Marsh expressed relief that the tour could happen now rather than waiting for another milestone anniversary. The group remains excited to take the opportunity to perform together again after more than two decades apart. Fans can expect a celebration of pop music history that honors the legacy of both Hear'Say and Liberty X while acknowledging the personal growth of each member involved in the project.