Hear'Say singer Noel Sullivan denies responsibility for tour cancellation costs, as fans protest non-refundable booking fees from Gigantic Tickets for the scrapped Hear'Say and Liberty X reunion.

Hear'Say member Noel Sullivan has publicly defended the band against accusations of financial irresponsibility following the abrupt cancellation of their highly anticipated reunion tour alongside Liberty X. The two iconic twenty-first-century pop groups announced on Tuesday that they were cancelling their joint arena shows due to insufficient ticket sales, a decision that has sparked immediate backlash from disappointed fans across the United Kingdom.

Sullivan Denies Band Responsibility For Cancellation

Noel Sullivan took to the official social media channels to clarify that the decision to call off the tour was not made by the performing artists themselves but was driven by commercial realities and promoter decisions. He stated that the band did not book the venues or set the ticket prices, insisting that their sole intention was to deliver a high-quality performance to their loyal supporters.

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The singer expressed deep personal disappointment, noting that he never expected to be in a position where he had to announce such negative news. He emphasized his gratitude for the energy and talent of his fellow Hear'Say members, hoping to reconnect with audiences in the future when circumstances allow for a more successful event.

Fans Out Of Pocket Over Non Refundable Fees

Despite the band's assurances that ticket buyers would receive a full refund, numerous consumers have reported significant financial losses because the ticketing agent, Gigantic Tickets, is only returning the face value of the tickets. Many fans have highlighted that they are losing between thirty-two and forty-nine pounds due to non-refundable booking and transaction fees, which the agent refuses to return even when the event is cancelled.

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One customer revealed they paid one hundred eighty-one pounds for tickets but will only receive one hundred fifty pounds back, while another noted a loss of nearly forty pounds on a separate purchase. These customers feel the policy is unfair, with some threatening to dispute the charges under consumer protection laws to recover the deducted amounts from the ticketing platform.

Legal Guidance And Promoter Defensiveness

Citizens Advice has weighed in on the controversy, explaining that customers are generally entitled to the face value of cancelled tickets but may not receive refunds for booking or card fees, depending on the specific terms and conditions of the purchase. However, consumers argue that hiding behind standard terms does not necessarily make retaining these fees reasonable, especially when the cancellation is not the fault of the buyer.

Some fans are calling for transparency regarding the additional charges, with one individual questioning where the extra thirteen pounds per ticket went after the face value was refunded. The Daily Mail has reached out to Gigantic Tickets for an official comment on these practices, but the ticketing agent has yet to provide a detailed explanation for their refund policy.

Production Costs Drive Arena Tour Downsize

A spokesman for both Hear'Say and Liberty X explained that the production costs for a show of this large scale were significantly higher than originally anticipated. The bands were determined to provide the best possible experience for audiences, but the reality of ticket sales not meeting the required threshold made continuing with the arena tour financially unviable.

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The cancelled tour was set to feature thirteen dates in major cities including London, Manchester, Leeds, and Dublin, marking the first time the groups have performed together in twenty-five years. Despite the cancellation, fans remain disappointed and are urging the bands to reconsider performing in smaller venues rather than abandoning the tour entirely.