Hear'Say Noel Sullivan denies band responsibility for scrapped reunion tour with Liberty X as fans face non-refundable booking fees and demand full reimbursement from Gigantic.

Pop group Hear'Say member Noel Sullivan has publicly defended the band against accusations that they were responsible for canceling their highly anticipated reunion tour with Liberty X. Following widespread complaints from fans who were left out of pocket due to non-refundable booking fees, Sullivan insisted that the decision to call off the gigs was not made by the artists themselves. The duo had originally announced on Tuesday that their joint arena tour would not proceed due to insufficient ticket sales, sparking a wave of frustration among disappointed concertgoers.

Noel Sullivan Clarifies Lack of Control

Sullivan took to social media to address the growing backlash, emphasizing that the performers had no authority over venue logistics or pricing structures. He stated that while the band was dedicated to delivering a high-quality show, they did not book the arenas or determine the ticket costs. Sullivan expressed deep regret that the project did not come to fruition, noting his gratitude for the support from the Hear'Say family and his hope to collaborate with fans again in the future. His sentiment was echoed by bandmate Kym Marsh, who thanked supporters for their kindness during this unexpected turn of events.

Also read Hear'Say Cancels 2027 Tour as Myleene Klass Pursues New Work

Fans Protest Non-Refundable Booking Fees

Despite promises of full refunds, many ticket holders reported that they were only receiving the face value of their tickets, losing significant amounts due to retained booking and transaction charges. Prices for the reunion shows ranged from £50 to £142 depending on the specific venue and seating choice, with additional fees applied at checkout. Numerous fans took to Instagram to criticize the refund policy, with some stating they were losing over £32 on pair tickets and others reporting losses of nearly £40. One consumer questioned the fairness of paying £249.50 only to receive £200 back, while another highlighted a discrepancy where £29 of a £149 payment was being kept by the ticketing platform.

Ticketing Platform Gigantic Faces Scrutiny

The primary point of contention has been the actions of Gigantic Tickets, the platform managing the sales, which is retaining fees under its standard terms and conditions. Fans argue that keeping these charges after a cancellation is unfair and potentially violates consumer protection guidelines regarding unfair terms in entertainment contracts. One user pointed out that they paid £73.25 per ticket but were only refunded £60, demanding an explanation for the additional deduction. Another consumer emphasized that hiding behind terms and conditions does not necessarily make such charges reasonable, calling for Gigantic to issue full refunds and reconsider their stance on transaction fees.

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Context of the Scrapped Arena Tour

Hear'Say and Liberty X, both groups formed through the reality television show Popstars, were scheduled to reunite after 25 years for a thirteen-date arena tour. The cancellation affected shows in major cities including Dublin, London, Manchester, and Leeds. A spokesperson for both groups explained that the decision was driven by the reality that ticket sales were lower than required to offset the significantly higher-than-expected production costs for a show of this scale. Despite the cancellation, some fans are urging the bands to return and perform in smaller venues rather than abandoning the reunion concept entirely.

Consumer Advice and Next Steps

In light of the refund disputes, the Daily Mail has contacted Gigantic Tickets for an official comment regarding their policy on event cancellations. Citizens Advice has noted that while customers are typically entitled to the face value of cancelled tickets, they may not be entitled to recover booking or card fees. Those affected are advised to dispute the non-refundable charges with their credit card providers under consumer protection acts. The situation highlights the ongoing tension between ticketing platforms, event organizers, and consumers regarding the transparency and fairness of fees charged during the ticket purchasing process.