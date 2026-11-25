Hear'Say and Liberty X fans face financial losses as ticket promoter Gigantic refuses to refund booking fees following the cancellation of their reunion tour.

Listeners of the reality show Popstars are facing financial disappointment after Hear'Say and Liberty X cancelled their highly anticipated reunion tour. The cancellation, announced due to poor ticket sales, has triggered a wave of anger among fans who are being told they will not receive full refunds. The dispute centers on the refusal of the ticketing platform to return non-face value costs.

Ticket Promoter Refuses Full Refunds

Kym Marsh, the 50-year-old singer, was photographed in Cheshire on Wednesday, appearing downcast shortly after the band confirmed the tour was off. The announcement came just one day after Hear'Say revealed that their 13-date arena tour with Liberty X would not proceed. While a statement promised a full refund, many ticket holders discovered that the booking and transaction fees were excluded from the return amount. This policy has left numerous fans upset and feeling betrayed by the refund process.

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Specific Financial Losses Detail

The core of the controversy involves the specific amounts deducted from refunds. Ticket prices ranged from £50 to £142, but additional costs for booking and transaction fees pushed the total cost higher. One fan reported paying £181 and receiving only £150 back, resulting in a £31 loss. Another customer paid £249.50 for a single ticket but was told they would receive only the £200 face value. These discrepancies have led to accusations of unfair practices and questions about the legality of keeping such fees.

Fans Cite Consumer Protection Laws

Disgruntled buyers have taken to social media to voice their anger, with some threatening to dispute the charges under the Consumer Rights Act. One fan questioned how it is fair to lose over £32 on two tickets when the event was cancelled. Another user highlighted that Gigantic Tickets intends to refund just £120 for tickets that cost £149, despite the cancellation not being the fault of the customer. Critics argue that hiding behind terms and conditions does not make these charges fair or reasonable, especially given guidance from the Office of Fair Trading on unfair contract terms.

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Band Members Deflect Blame to Promoters

Hear'Say member Noel Sullivan addressed the controversy directly in the Instagram comments section, stating that the band did not choose the venues or set the prices. He emphasized that the decision was not theirs to make and expressed sincere regret that the tour did not happen. Kym Marsh also posted a comment thanking fans for their support and expressing her gratitude for the love shown by the Hear'Say family. She indicated a hope to see fans again in the future, acknowledging the disappointment felt by everyone involved.

Next Steps for Affected Consumers

Citizens Advice has weighed in on the situation, explaining that customers typically receive the face value of cancelled-event tickets but may not get booking or card fees back under current norms. However, the widespread dissatisfaction suggests that the situation may evolve as more fans challenge the policy. The Daily Mail has reached out to Gigantic Tickets for an official comment on the refund policy and the specific deductions applied to the Hear'Say and Liberty X tour refunds. Fans continue to seek clarity on how they can recover the full amount they paid for the experience.