Hear'Say and Liberty X cancel their 2027 reunion tour due to low ticket sales. Original member Myleene Klass remains busy with charity hosting duties instead.

Pop group Hear'Say and fellow chart-toppers Liberty X officially announced the cancellation of their highly anticipated joint reunion tour on Tuesday. The decision impacts scheduled performances across major UK and Ireland cities, including Dublin, London, Manchester, and Leeds, which were originally set to take place in 2027. The cancellation comes after the promoters determined that ticket sales failed to meet the commercial viability required to sustain an arena-level production.

Commercial Viability and Refund Policies

Official statements from both bands emphasized that the primary driver for cancellation was the significant disparity between expected and actual ticket demand. A spokesperson clarified that production costs for a show of this scale were substantially higher than anticipated, making the financial model unsustainable. Consequently, the tour was deemed not commercially viable despite the immense historical interest in the bands returning to the stage after a quarter of a century.

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In response to the cancellation, the promoters have assured all ticket holders that full refunds will be processed as quickly as possible from the point of purchase. The groups expressed deep regret for the disappointment caused to fans who had eagerly awaited the reunion. They stressed the importance of transparency regarding the financial realities, aiming to prevent speculation while acknowledging the strong emotional connection audiences feel toward these legacy acts.

Myleene Klass Declines Participation

Original Hear'Say member Myleene Klass was not included in the reunion lineup, having previously declined an invitation to participate. Klass stated that her demanding schedule with other professional commitments, specifically her role as a presenter on Smooth Radio, prevented her from joining her former bandmates. Her decision to opt out of the project was finalized well before the cancellation announcement, leaving the remaining four original members to attempt the reunion alone.

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Despite the news of the tour collapse, Klass remains professionally active and busy with new engagements. Hours after the cancellation news broke, she was documented hosting a festive event for St John's Ambulance. She took to Instagram to share images of herself in a sparkling gold gown, demonstrating that her calendar remains filled with high-profile charity work and hosting duties rather than pop star reunions.

Klass shared behind-the-scenes footage of her preparation for the St John's Ambulance carol concert, which included using a church crypt as a dressing room. She also performed piano accompaniment during the event, showcasing her continued musical presence in the public eye. Her active participation in these charitable and media roles stands in stark contrast to the halted plans of the Hear'Say reunion tour.

Band Lineups and Fan Reactions

The proposed reunion featured the four original members of Hear'Say: Danny Foster, Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw, and Noel Sullivan. They were slated to perform alongside the entire original lineup of Liberty X, which consists of Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor, Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm, and Kelli Young. Both bands formed their careers after appearing on the reality television show Popstars, making this a significant moment for fans of the early twenty-first-century pop era.

Fans have reacted to the news with a mix of sadness and constructive criticism. While disappointed by the cancellation, many supporters have urged the bands to reconsider and perform in smaller venues instead of arenas. The consensus among vocal fans is that the demand exists for live performances, but at a scale that is more financially sustainable for both the artists and the promoter.

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Bands expressed that the cancellation was a difficult decision made with a desire to maintain artistic integrity and financial responsibility. They noted that the process of reconnecting was valuable in itself, regardless of the tour outcome. Both groups thanked their fans for the overwhelming love and support shown since the initial announcement, hoping to preserve the goodwill for potential future collaborations.