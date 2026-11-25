Hear'Say and Liberty X cancelled their reunion tour due to low sales. Fans face financial losses as promoters Gigantic refund only face value, excluding non-refundable booking fees.

Hear'Say and Liberty X have officially cancelled their highly anticipated reunion tour, marking the end of a planned celebration that was set to bring the iconic Popstars stars back together after twenty-five years. The decision, driven by poor ticket sales, has left the band members visibly distressed and their fanbase frustrated by the financial fallout.

Kym Marsh, the 50-year-old singer, was spotted for the first time since the cancellation near her residence in Cheshire on Wednesday. She appeared somber while dressed in a grey Adanola tracksuit, a black padded jacket, and a cap. Her public appearance came just one day after the group announced that the reunion gigs would not proceed, triggering an immediate outcry from disappointed supporters who felt let down by the handling of the cancellation.

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Refund Disputes and Financial Losses for Attendees

Although the bands issued a statement guaranteeing full refunds to ticket holders, many fans have reported that they are being charged to receive their money back or are seeing only partial reimbursements. The primary point of contention is the non-refundable nature of booking and transaction fees charged by the ticketing platform, Gigantic. Fans argue that losing this additional cost is unfair given that the event was cancelled entirely.

Customers who purchased tickets priced between £50 and £142 per seat are now facing significant out-of-pocket expenses. One attendee shared that they paid £181 for a ticket but are only receiving £150 back. Another fan noted a loss of over £32 on two tickets, while another reported paying £249.50 including fees but expecting only £200 in return. These discrepancies have led to widespread anger on social media platforms where fans are tagging the bands and the ticketing agency.

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Band Members Clarify Their Position and Apologize

Hear'Say member Noel Sullivan took to Instagram comments to clarify that the blame for the cancellation does not rest with the performers themselves. He explained that the band did not select the venues or set the pricing structures, which were determined by the promoters and ticketing agents. Sullivan expressed deep regret, stating that he and his bandmates simply wanted to deliver the best possible show to their audience.

Kym Marsh also addressed her followers, thanking them for their kindness and support. She described her gratitude for the energy and talent of the Hear'Say family, hoping to see the fans again in the future. Her message aimed to soften the blow of the cancellation, emphasizing the genuine desire to perform despite the commercial failure of the tour announcement.

Legal Context and Next Steps for Dissatisfied Consumers

Consumer advice organizations, including Citizens Advice, indicate that customers are typically entitled to the face value of their tickets for cancelled events but may not be guaranteed refunds for booking or card fees. However, many fans are disputing these charges under the Consumer Rights Act, arguing that retaining these fees is an unfair contractual term. The Office of Fair Trading has previously raised concerns about retaining fees when events are cancelled through no fault of the customer.

The cancellation affects shows scheduled in major cities including Dublin, London, Manchester, and Leeds. With Gigantic Tickets facing intense scrutiny over its refund policy, the band and the agency have yet to provide a unified solution that satisfies the demand for complete reimbursement. Fans continue to urge Gigantic to explain where the additional fees went and to reconsider issuing full refunds to restore consumer trust.