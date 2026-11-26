Hear'Say and Liberty X have canceled their 13-date arena tour after failing to sell enough tickets. Fans blame high prices while experts cite rising production costs and unrealistic fan expectations.

The joint reunion tour featuring pop groups Hear'Say and Liberty X has been officially canceled after just one month of hype. The 13-date arena circuit was scheduled to begin this summer but was called off on Tuesday due to insufficient ticket sales. This cancellation brings an abrupt end to a project that aimed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the groups' rise to fame on the talent show Popstars.

Ticket Sales Failed to Meet Commercial Viability

A spokesperson for both groups confirmed to the Daily Mail that the primary reason for the cancellation was that ticket sales were not at the required level. The statement emphasized that the organizers were committed to delivering a high-quality experience but found that the production costs for such a large-scale event were significantly higher than initially projected. Consequently, the tour was deemed not commercially viable. This financial reality forced the artists to pull the plug on what many fans had waited 25 years to see.

Also read Hear'Say and Liberty X Cancel Tour After 25 Years as Fans Lose Money on Fees

Myleene Klass Decision Proves Prescient Amid Flop

Earlier last month, social media erupted when the news of the supergroup was announced. The project was originally intended to include Myleene Klass, a former member of Hear'Say. However, Klass refused to join the tour, citing that her schedule was too busy to accommodate the commitments. At the time, many fans believed she had made a significant career mistake by turning down the opportunity. With the tour now canceled due to lack of interest, it appears Klass may have had the last laugh by avoiding a high-profile commercial failure.

Industry Experts Cite Unrealistic Expectations

PR expert Kayley Cornelius, speaking on behalf of Zingo Bingo, explained that the failure was predictable in the current market. She argued that the triumphant 2025 reunion of Oasis set unrealistic expectations for other legacy acts. Unlike Oasis, whose breakup felt abrupt and left fans with a sense of unfinished business, Hear'Say and Liberty X had more natural conclusions to their initial runs. This allowed their popularity to fade gradually, meaning their current fanbase is smaller and less frenzied than that of Oasis.

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Rising Costs Force Fans to Seek Value Elsewhere

Cornelius also highlighted that the price of live music has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans are now more selective, demanding greater value for their money. Many are choosing to support current favorite artists rather than nostalgia acts from their youth. Additionally, the total cost of attending a concert has increased due to inflated hotel prices and travel expenses for those traveling to the nearest city with a large venue. This economic pressure has led to struggles for other groups like the Pussycat Dolls and S Club, who cannot sell out venues they once dominated.

Fans Blame High Prices and Overly Ambitious Venues

The cancellation has sparked outrage among disappointed fans who feel the bands misjudged their current popularity. Many criticized the decision to book massive arenas like the London O2, which holds 20,000 people, suggesting smaller venues like the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo would have been more appropriate. Ticket prices were a major point of contention, with one fan noting they paid £90 for a ticket, while another spent £180 for two seats. Many are urging the bands to perform in smaller venues or at festivals like Brockwell Park's Mighty Hoopla to keep costs down.

Despite offering full refunds to ticketholders, many fans are refusing the money and demanding the tour continue in a more accessible format. The rise of tribute acts is also cited as a factor, as these groups offer similar experiences at a fraction of the cost. The situation illustrates the broader challenges facing the live music industry, where high operational costs and cautious consumer spending are reshaping the landscape for legacy artists attempting big comebacks.