Hear'Say and Liberty X have canceled their 2027 reunion tour citing commercial viability. Myleene Klass remains busy with charity work while refunds are processed for disappointed fans.

Hear'Say and Liberty X have officially announced the cancellation of their highly anticipated joint reunion tour, originally scheduled for 2027. The decision comes after the pop groups failed to sell enough tickets to make the arena dates commercially viable. This cancellation affects performances in major cities across the UK and Ireland, including Dublin, London, Manchester, and Leeds.

Tour Cancellation and Financial Reality

Both groups issued statements on Tuesday explaining that the production costs for such a large-scale show were significantly higher than initially expected. A spokesman for the bands stated that ticket sales did not meet the necessary thresholds to sustain the event. Consequently, the organizers determined that proceeding with the tour was not financially responsible.

Also read Hear'Say and Liberty X Cancel 25th Anniversary Arena Tour Due to Low Ticket Sales

The announcement brings an end to months of speculation regarding the return of these iconic British pop acts. Fans who had waited 25 years for a reunion are now facing the reality that the arena shows will not take place. The groups emphasized that transparency was their priority to prevent unnecessary speculation about the reasons behind the halt.

Myleene Klass Stays Busy with Charity Events

While the tour collapses, Myleene Klass, the former lead singer of Hear'Say, continues to pursue other professional opportunities. Klass had previously declined to join her original bandmates for the 2027 dates, citing a busy schedule with other work commitments. Despite the cancellation, she remained active in the public eye, hosting a festive event for St John's Ambulance.

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Class shared images on Instagram of herself arriving at a church venue for a St John's Ambulance carol concert. She was dressed in a sparkling gold gown and a matching faux fur coat, presenting a glamorous figure as she prepared for her appearance. The Smooth Radio presenter documented her experience, showing the church crypt that served as her dressing room.

During the event, Klass performed on piano, showcasing her talents outside the confines of the Popstars-era reunion plans. Her continued engagement with charity work and radio presenting highlights her active career trajectory independent of the Hear'Say brand. This shift in focus distinguishes her current professional path from the collaborative efforts of the original band members.

Original Lineups and Fan Reactions

The proposed reunion was set to feature the core members of both legendary groups. Hear'Say was to include Danny Foster, Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw, and Noel Sullivan. Liberty X was scheduled to return with their original lineup consisting of Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor, Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm, and Kelli Young.

The announcement of the cancellation has sparked disappointment among fans who had already purchased tickets. In response, ticket holders are being offered full refunds from the point of purchase. The promoters have acted quickly to ensure that the refund process is as swift as possible to help attendees adjust their plans.

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However, not all fans are accepting the cancellation passively. Many are urging the pop bands to perform in smaller venues instead of arenas to keep the tour alive. This counter-proposal suggests that while the large-scale production is not feasible, a more intimate concert series might still be commercially viable for the artists.

Statements of Disappointment and Future Outlook

Hear'Say expressed deep regret in their Instagram statement, noting that the news was not one they wanted to share. They highlighted that the reunion was about more than just a tour, serving as a chance to reconnect with each other and their audience. The group thanked Liberty X and all staff for their hard work and commitment throughout the planning stages.

Liberty X echoed these sentiments in their own statement, describing the initiative as a leap of faith taken by the members. They apologized for the disappointment caused to those who had looked forward to seeing them live after a quarter-century. The bands acknowledged the overwhelming love and support shown by fans since the initial dates were announced.

The cancellation marks a significant moment in the history of British pop music reunions. While the 2027 tour is off the table, the groups have left the door open for future possibilities. The refund process is currently underway, and fans are advised to check their email for updates from the point of purchase regarding their refunds.