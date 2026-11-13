Hear Ella Langley's Reflective 'Hunger Games' Single 'Here Then We're Gone'

Ella Langley released a new single, 'Here Then We're Gone,' which was written for the soundtrack to 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.'

. The pensive, acoustic country number was written by Langley, Aaron Raitiere, and Ernest, and produced by Dave Cobb.

“Things, they don’t always work out the way that I’d like/ Like how I wish he was still here to hold me tonight,” Langley croons on the track. “But I’m movin’ on, I’m climbin’ that hill/ Can’t slow down time, but could I make time stand still? ”It clocks in at 29 tracks, and includes songs by Noah Cyrus, Bella Kay, Stevie Nicks, Smashing Pumpkins, Violet Grohl, Gigi Perez, and more.

Also read The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Hits Theaters November 20

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Files for Divorce From Fourth Wife Kamilah Chavis After 5 Years of Marriage is in theaters on Nov. 20. It is a prequel to the original trilogy that follows a young Haymitch Abernathy as he participates in the 50th edition of the annual Hunger Games. The film also stars Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, and Lili Taylor.

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It was directed by Francis Lawrence, who has helmed the past fouras part of the 2026 CMA Awards on Nov. 18. Langley leads the pool in nominations for the awards with nine nods, including Entertainer of the Year.

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