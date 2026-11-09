Hear Bob Dylan Play 'Love and Theft' Classic 'Sugar Baby' for First Time Since 2012

Over the past few months, Dylan has dug out many unexpected songs, including 'Million Miles, 'Crash on the Levee,' and now 'Sugar Baby.'

Bob Dylan performs as a surprise guest during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023 in Noblesville, Indiana.has been adding unexpected songs into his live set ever since his Lights of Autumn tour kicked off October 17 in Oslo, Norway.

The trend continued Saturday night in Bologna, Italy, when he dug out theclassic “Sugar Baby” for the first time since 2012. There’s no video since fans have to place their phones in pouches, but remarkably clean audio has emerged. When the tour began, jazz/blues guitarist Mike Seal had joined the band alongside guitarist Joel Paterson, bassist Tony Garnier, and drummer Anton Fig. But after eight shows, Seal exited the tour without explanation.

Also read Coronation Star Tony Maudsley Urges Help Missing Dylan Mandaracas

He was replaced by Julian Lage, who has been parachuting in and out of the tour as his schedule permits throughout the year. Amazingly, this is his fifth stint in the group since June. until January, so it’s possible that he remains on the Dylan tour until it wraps up December 8 at London’s Royal Festival Hall. But it’s impossible to be sure since six different guitarists have shared the stage with Dylan in just the past few months.

Advertisement

The list includes Bob Britt, Doug Lancio, Lage, Paterson, Seal, and Jad Tariq. Fall Out Boy Announce Biggest Tour Yet — and New Single 'Aces' On the U.S. summer tour, Tariq was in the band whenever Lage had a prior commitment. But that duty fell to Seal once the show headed over to Europe in the fall. Tariq racked up only five dates in total, and Seal beat him by lasting three more.

The tour continues Monday at the Arena Stozice in Ljubljana, Slovenia. If more surprises come into the set, expect them to come fromPierce Brosnan Approves of Callum Turner as James Bond: He's 'So Strong' and I'm 'Eager to See' Who Becomes the Next 007Vets Have Put a Number on How Long You Can Leave a Dog Alone, and It's Lower Than Most Owners Think David Ellison on DC Shakeup: Jeremy Latcham Will ‘Build the Future of DC,’ Praises James Gunn and Peter Safran’s ‘Passion’Rejected Twice by Sundance, ‘Mouse’ Is One of the Year’s Best Movies. Why Aren’t More People Talking About It?