Not all medications are medical marvels — some may do more harm than good.

A 26-year-old man reported sexual side effects like orgasm troubles after taking a hair loss drug popular among millions of men,Finasteride is one of only two treatments approved by the FDA for male pattern baldness.

Unfortunately, sexual side effects have been reported. He stopped the medication after six months due to side effects such as reduced ejaculation, significant loss of sexual pleasure and genital hypesthesia, or a loss of sensation in the penis. He finally sought medical attention when his symptoms persisted for 19 months after quitting the drug.

Although many men have stopped losing hair or experienced visible hair regrowth with finasteride, there are potential side effects like erectile dysfunction, reduced sperm count and depression. This often includes anxiety, suicidal ideation, brain fog, depression, fatigue, insomnia, decreased libido and testicular pain. None of the 17 men the WSJ spoke to believe they were adequately informed of the potential pitfalls, as telehealth service providers aren’t obligated to disclose side effects and other risks in their advertising.

Hers offers personalized, dermatologist-vetted solutions to female hair loss at an affordable price range. Options include supplements, prescriptions, and topical minoxidil, as well as shampoos and gummies. Convenient and discreet, we love Hers for its science-backed products and accessibility. Nutrafol offers a natural solution for men and women experiencing hair thinning.

Its supplements are physician-developed and made with a blend of botanicals, vitamins, and minerals that promote a healthier scalp. We love that the brand tailors options to address the individual’s root cause of hair loss. Members of our staff swear by it. Hims simplifies hair loss prescriptions for men.

Connecting users to licensed providers and offering FDA-approved options, getting a prescription for finasteride and minoxidil has never been easier. Hims also offers supplements, shampoos, and conditioners to optimize scalp health. Packaging is discreet and ships fast.





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