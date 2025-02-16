Healthcare Worker Criticizes Elon Musk After Job Loss Amidst Federal Spending Cuts

A healthcare worker at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) has publicly criticized Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after being unexpectedly let go. Arielle Kane's termination, along with layoffs across other federal departments, has sparked concerns about the impact of Musk's proposed cuts to federal spending on vital healthcare programs and services.

Newsweek reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Musk, through Tesla and SpaceX press offices, for comment on Sunday outside of regular business hours.Musk has advocated for significant reductions in federal government spending, proposing cuts of up to $2 trillion annually from the projected 2024 total of $6.75 trillion, according to Treasury Department figures. Proponents of this approach argue that it will enhance efficiency and contribute to tackling the U.S. national debt. Conversely, critics contend that such cuts will lead to diminished access to government services.On X, formerly known as Twitter, Kane penned: 'Hey! Elon Musk, your DOGE minions just fired me and my colleagues at CMMI. We were working on improving maternal health outcomes at LOWER COSTS so that fewer pregnant women would die in this country. I thought that would fit nicely into your agenda?' She subsequently added: 'The administration told the media yesterday that the HHS cuts were 'targeted' and didn't include scientists or people working on Medicare & Medicaid. Well, I know of scientists who got fired and I work on Medicaid. Just wanted to point out when you get things wrong—like you requested.' According to Politico on Friday, HHS initiated the dismissal of 3,600 probationary employees, who had generally been employed for less than a year, in collaboration with DOGE.Kane's tweets followed layoffs of probationary employees across various other departments, starting on Thursday. These included 1,000 staff from the Department of Veterans Affairs and 800 workers at the U.S. Forest Service. Earlier, during the presidency of Donald Trump, the federal government offered a buyout to employees, which would have allowed them to retain their pay and benefits until the end of September in exchange for resigning from their positions. Approximately 2.3 million individuals work for the federal government. Trump administration officials had asserted that Medicare employees and front-line healthcare workers would be exempt from the layoffs, but it remains unclear if this exemption was intended to encompass CMMI staff. The CMMI is a branch of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which states that it 'develops and tests healthcare payment and service delivery models to improve patient care, lower costs, and align payment systems to promote patient-centered practices.'Representative Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, responded to Kane's statement, expressing gratitude for her service. Crockett stated: 'Arielle, I thank you. You are a true patriot and my heart breaks for our country right now, but despite the lies they put out about you and other amazing federal workers, I'll continue to fight to set the record straight.' Richard Angwin, a self-described 'progressive' with over 185,000 X followers, added: 'Hey Elon, Firing people working on vital maternal health improvements? Your 'efficiency' drive is costing lives, not saving money. This move is shortsighted and cruel. Time to rethink your priorities.'The implications of these cuts on federal government operations remain to be seen. Future reductions in spending are anticipated, and they will likely necessitate substantial expansion if Musk's goal of achieving $2 trillion in annual savings is to be realized. This trajectory is poised to exacerbate existing conflicts with federal employees and their unions, as workers have previously conveyed to Newsweek that morale has significantly declined since Trump's return to the White House.





