Healthcare Costs Outpace Housing, Fueling National Outcry Over Insurance Profiteering

Rising healthcare premiums now exceed mortgage payments for many Americans, sparking calls to break up insurers and reform the Affordable Care Act amid evidence of systemic corporate exploitation.

Healthcare costs have become an overwhelming financial burden for millions of American families, often exceeding the cost of a monthly mortgage payment, which can be around $2,000.

This situation highlights a deeply flawed system where the expense of maintaining health coverage rivals or surpasses the cost of housing, groceries, and retirement savings. Many individuals are forced to skip necessary prescriptions, delay medical procedures, or choose between buying medication and putting food on the table. The narrative points to systemic exploitation by insurance companies and certain healthcare entities, suggesting that the current structure is rigged to benefit corporate giants at the expense of everyday citizens.

Public sentiment strongly supports this view, with polls indicating that 90 percent of Americans believe health insurers wield too much power and should be broken up, and 74 percent strongly agreeing with that sentiment. This widespread frustration underscores a demand for significant reforms to curb corporate greed and restore affordability. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is identified as a key catalyst in this crisis.

Marketed as a lifeline for struggling families, the ACA instead created a lucrative environment for large insurance providers. Taxpayer funding covered 87 percent of insurer revenues from ACA premiums, a figure that rose by ten percentage points after the expansion of Covid-era subsidies. Rather than making insurance more affordable, the law effectively channeled public money into the industry, allowing insurers to increase premiums without corresponding improvements in care.

For 2026, premiums among the 312 insurers participating in ACA Marketplace plans are projected to rise anywhere from 12 to 27 percent for most enrollees, with some insurers hiking rates as high as 59 percent in a single year. These increases are described as blatant extractions, where patients pay more while receiving less, and taxpayers continue to foot the bill. The largest players in the healthcare sector have refined strategies to manipulate government programs and maximize profits.

UnitedHealth, a $400 billion corporation serving over 8 million Medicare Advantage enrollees, faces scrutiny for allegedly gaming the Medicare Advantage system to inflate reimbursements from the federal government. The reported tactic involves over-diagnosing conditions and exaggerating severity to bill higher amounts. UnitedHealth previously paid $556 million to settle similar charges, illustrating a pattern of systemic exploitation. Beyond insurers, "nonprofit" hospital executives are also cited as benefiting from the status quo.

Former President Trump is presented as a figure willing to challenge these broken systems, particularly by targeting Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) that inflate drug prices. His administration's efforts to cut out middlemen and impose price transparency are highlighted as steps toward reform. The proposed solutions include cracking down on price gouging and fraud by insurers and hospitals, as well as revising programs that have been weaponized against taxpayers.

The overarching goal is to ensure patients receive affordable, quality care free from manipulative middleman practices





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Healthcare Costs Insurance Premiums Affordable Care Act Unitedhealth Medicare Advantage PBM Reform Price Gouging Taxpayer Subsidies Healthcare System

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Opinion: Untying the hands of Alaska’s most accessible healthcare providersLegislation giving pharmacists new prescribing and patient-care authority is now in the hands of the governor.

Read more »

What happens when state healthcare laws conflict with federal healthcare laws?The Affordable Care Act, which was codified on March 23, 2010, was an effective piece of legislation that addressed several prongs of the American Healthcare

Read more »

Healthcare worker accused of sexually assaulting multiple children, disabled womanThe Department of Human Services is investigating after a home healthcare worker was accused of sexually assaulting two children and a disabled woman.

Read more »

Americans are moving less, staying closer to home amid high housing costs: BofA reportAmericans aren't moving as much these days, and they're more likely to stick to their current cities if they do change addresses, according to a new report from the Bank of America Institute.

Read more »