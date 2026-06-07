Health workers at the epicenter of Congo's Ebola outbreak labor with little pay or rest

Health workers in Congo's Ebola crisis say they get little pay or rest

Richard Lokudu, center, the medical director of Mongbwalu General Hospital, speaks with United Nations peacekeepers in Mongbwalu, Congo, on June 5, 2026. In Congo’s Ituri province, exhausted Ebola frontline workers such as Dr. Richard Lokudu battle a fast-moving Ebola outbreak with little pay, scant protective gear and almost no time to rest.

The virus took root in Mongbwalu’s crowded gold-mining camps, where poor sanitation, misinformation and deep skepticism about hospitals have fueled nearly 500 infections and dozens of deaths in weeks. With no approved vaccine for this rare Ebola strain, aid groups scramble to deliver basics while conflict, crumbling health systems and funding gaps threaten to overwhelm fragile containment efforts.

Dr. Richard Lokudu, the medical director of Mongbwalu General Referral Hospital, has received barely any compensation for his work on the front line of one of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s deadliest Ebola virus outbreaks. Lokudu and several of his colleagues work all day at the hospital treating an influx of patients. Notifications of suspected cases come even late at night.

“I have not received my allowance, what happened to others could happen to me as well,” Lokudu told the Associated Press. “Despite all the infection prevention and control measures we are implementing, we do not know what may happen. ”Health authorities believe the outbreak, which took the eastern region of Congo by surprise after spreading silently for weeks without detection, started in the bustling mining area of Mongbwalu in Ituri province.

Mongbwalu has emerged as the epicenter of the rare Bundibugyo type. The town attracts large numbers of laborers who work in large gold mines with muddy pools of gold deposits, narrow pits and caves. They live in low-income areas including crowded camps and have little access to proper health protocols. The conditions increase the possibility of transmitting the disease, which spreads through close contact with bodily fluids of the sick and deceased such as sweat, blood, feces and vomit.

There also has been widespread skepticism regarding the disease, making the job of medical treatment more difficult for Lokudu and his colleagues, and some of the health workers and first responders have died of the disease.

“It is one thing to be far away and hear statistics being reported, but what is happening on the ground is enormous,” Lokudu said. “People are sacrificing their rest and comfort for this cause. There should be recognition that they deserve compensation. These workers should receive their salaries regularly.

”Congolese authorities released new statistics Sunday, saying there have been 488 confirmed cases, including 86 deaths, as of Friday. On Thursday, the central African nation recorded 71 new cases in a day, which authorities said is a sign of “active community transmission. ”Bundibugyo has no approved vaccines or treatment, so Congolese health workers have been targeting symptoms of the species.

The government said at least five people have recovered from Ebola since the outbreak was officially confirmed by Congo’s Health Ministry on May 15. The disease “had a big head start,” according to World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Hospitals in the region couldn’t test for the right type of Ebola that had begun spreading several weeks before confirmation. Health workers are handling the disease with minimal resources, because agencies have been scrambling to bring aid into the region.

Masks, gloves, boots and medications were initially all in short supply.

“There has been an erosion of the health system,” said Heather Kerr, country director for the International Rescue Committee in Congo. “There has not been investment in the health system, and this has been going on for years. ”“During the first week, we did not even have time to go home and eat. The second week was the same.

We only eat once a day, what amounts to breakfast in the evening,” said Alice Bamuhinga, a nurse at the Mongbwalu hospital. Even with widespread skepticism and disregard for health protocols, many in the town are becoming aware of the outbreak’s grave reality. Asero Jeanne, 52, had five children. Two died of the disease within two weeks.

When her daughter became ill, the family thought it was malaria and neighbors advised them to avoid the hospital, saying that anyone who went there would die immediately, Jeanne said. The daughter died after three weeks of moving between hospitals and home, followed by a son who died days after.

Then Jeanne became sick.

“I saw about 20 people die,” she said. “I watched them being taken to the morgue, yet God is allowing me to leave here alive. I thank the doctors. ”Tedros on Friday launched a $518-million plan to combat the outbreak, saying that “containing Ebola depends on political commitment, sustained financing, and the trust and engagement of communities.

” Efforts to contain the disease also have been hindered by the conflict between the government and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group, in addition to attacks by Islamic militants. For health workers on the front line of Congo’s Ebola outbreak, the work has become harder as the disease spreads faster than their current treatment capacity.

“Despite the alerts we receive and the teams we have on-site, we lack the means to travel into the field,” Lokudu said. “As a result, there are alerts we are unable to investigate. ”Rebuilding L.A. : How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, survivors are rebuilding — not alone, but together.

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