New research reveals that swapping cow's milk for plant-based alternatives may lead to critical nutrient deficiencies in teenagers and seniors, alongside concerns over ultra-processed ingredients.

Recent studies published in The Lancet Planetary Health warn that replacing dairy products with plant-based alternatives could result in significant nutrient deficiencies, particularly among teenage girls and adults over the age of 65. Market research company Mintel reports that four in ten consumers in the UK now utilize dairy-free options, shifting these once-niche choices into the mainstream.

Nutrient Deficiency Risks by Age Group

Researchers from the University of Surrey and Queen's University Belfast calculated that replacing just a third of dietary dairy with plant-based alternatives leaves 65 percent of adolescent girls missing out on iodine, a mineral essential for thyroid function. The risks extend to older demographics, as some oat milks contain 85 percent less protein than dairy, which is critical for preventing muscle loss and falls in those over 65.

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Plant-based milks also frequently lack two key B vitamins, B2 and B12, which are found naturally in cow's milk. A prolonged deficiency in vitamin B2 can cause mouth sores and skin rashes, while insufficient vitamin B12 may lead to anemia, resulting in extreme tiredness and breathlessness. For the latest study, researchers examined nutritional information for 289 plant-based milks, yoghurts, and cheeses sold in the UK, finding that only 12 percent contained added iodine.

Industry Practices and Scientific Debate

Professor Mike Lean of the University of Glasgow attributes the current trend of dairy avoidance to a desire to reduce weight gain and a misplaced belief that dairy increases cholesterol. He argues that the non-dairy industry has amplified these incorrect beliefs for commercial reasons, despite evidence to the contrary. A 2018 study in The Lancet involving more than 136,000 people found that those consuming more than two portions of dairy daily had a 16 percent lower risk of dying from heart problems.

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Nutrition experts also highlight the dangers of organic plant milks, which are prohibited from adding vitamins and minerals. Tom Sanders, an emeritus professor at King's College London, notes that these organic options are often the worst choices due to their inability to be fortified. This raises questions from Dr. Pauline Scheelbeek at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine about whether organic rules should change to allow plant milk fortification.

Future Health Implications and Regulatory Warnings

The consequences of these nutritional gaps are particularly serious for pregnant women, as iodine supports fetal brain development and thyroid hormone production. If teenage girls gave up dairy completely, 71 percent would get too little calcium, potentially risking future bone health and exacerbating osteoporosis in older adults. Dr. Simon Welham of the University of Nottingham emphasizes that low calcium can stunt growth in younger people.

Furthermore, the Government's Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition warned in 2025 that most plant-based milks would be classified as ultra-processed foods. These items contain industrially processed ingredients and additives not used in home cooking, linking high consumption to weight gain, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Some manufacturers, like Arla, acknowledge this discrepancy, stating that non-dairy milk alternatives should not be viewed as substitutes for nutrient-dense cow's milk.