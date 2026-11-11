Generation X Adults Rate Health as Most Important, Yet One in Four Say It Is Poor or Fair

A UCL study of 8,000 Gen X adults shows health is top life priority yet rates of poor health climb, revealing income, obesity, diabetes and gender gaps compared to Baby Boomers.

Health emerges as the foremost concern for British Generation X adults, according to a 2024 University College London survey of 8,000 people born between 1965 and 1980.

Participants rated the importance of various life aspects on a scale of one to ten. Health scored an average of 9.3, topping friendships at 8.9, marriage or partnership at 8.7 and independence at 8.6.

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The survey, which drew on the 1970 British Cohort Study and collected data between 2021 and 2024, also examined how Gen X views money. A fulfilling job ranked 7.9, owning a home 7.87 and having children 7.5. Money fell to a 6.1 ranking.

Only two in five respondents rated their health as excellent or very good; 26 per cent described it as fair or poor. Income was a key factor: those in the highest bracket were more than twice as likely to report excellent or very good health compared with 24 per cent in the lowest bracket.

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Physical health gaps are stark. Around a third of mid‑lifers say they live with obesity, and almost one in ten report a diabetes diagnosis. In the poorest income group, 13 per cent said they had diabetes versus 5 per cent of the wealthiest.

When compared with Baby Boomers, Gen X shows a steeper decline. At the same age, half of Baby Boomers report excellent or very good health, while they are also less likely to be obese or diabetic.

Mental health disparities persist. More than a quarter of Gen X women report psychological distress compared with 15 per cent of men. Women were almost twice as likely to have spoken to a doctor about mental health: 42 per cent versus 23 per cent.

Dr Vanessa Moulton, co‑author of the briefing paper and a professor at UCL's Centre for Longitudinal Studies, warned that low‑income Gen X members bear a disproportionate burden of both physical and mental health problems. "Our study reveals deep inequalities," she said, urging that physical and mental health resources reach those who need them most.

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The findings highlight that while Gen X values health above wealth, a substantial proportion are struggling with the very health they prize most. The study calls for accessible, practical advice to help mid‑lifers improve health, remain active and lead fulfilling lives, especially as demand for mental health support rises.

The survey underscores a rising public health challenge for Britain's 50‑year‑olds and signals the need for targeted interventions to close the income‑health gap and support mental wellness among middle‑aged adults.