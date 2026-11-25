With more than 81 million Americans traveling through crowded airports like San Jose International, UCSF infectious disease experts warn of heightened virus and measles risks.

With more than 81 million Americans traveling through crowded airports like San Jose International, UCSF infectious disease experts warn of heightened virus and measles risks.

Health officials warn that travel to parts of the country experiencing outbreaks could trigger more local cases when passengers return to the Bay Area. With more than 81 million Americans expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, health officials are urging those heading onto crowded planes and trains and into large gatherings to take precautions to stay healthy.

Also read How much will Thanksgiving dinner cost Americans in 2026

At Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, the holiday travel rush is underway, putting travelers at higher risk of exposure to viruses in crowded terminals and packed cabins. To minimize that risk, infectious disease experts recommend starting with the basics: frequent handwashing and wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces.

"My immunity is quite low, so I wear a mask because I need to be more careful," said Poonam Awasthi, a traveler from India. "I’ve had my COVID shot, my flu shot, my pneumonia shot, so I’m not worried," said Dee Brown of Hollister. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, said keeping vaccinations up to date is critical, while masks can offer added protection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If someone wants to wear a mask, I would encourage it — especially for those who are more at risk, and those who are not vaccinated or immunocompromised should really think about it," Chin-Hong said. Another concern this travel season is measles. The United States recently lost its measles elimination status, and case numbers are rising. Health officials warn that travel to parts of the country experiencing outbreaks could trigger more local cases when passengers return to the Bay Area.

"We’ll expect measles to increase slightly," Chin-Hong said. "There’s lots of measles, not only in Pennsylvania, but also around the world. " For families traveling with children too young to receive the measles vaccine, Chin-Hong recommended having the child wear a mask and relying on community protection.

"If you build a wall of immunity around your child — in other words, everyone else, immediate family, extended family, is vaccinated — then it’s unlikely that your unimmunized child would get measles," Chin-Hong said. Even for those staying home this week, Chin-Hong noted that shoppers preparing for Thanksgiving dinner will likely find themselves inside crowded grocery stores, where wearing a mask is also advisable.