Health officials investigate after multiple deaths and exposure to an unknown substance in rural New Mexico community

Health officials are investigating multiple deaths and the exposure of more than a dozen first responders to an unknown substance, following a suspected drug overdose in a rural New Mexico community.

Three people are dead and more than a dozen first responders had to be quarantined and assessed Wednesday for possible exposure to an unidentified substance after being called to a suspected drug overdose at a rural New Mexico home, authorities said.

New Mexico State Police said three of the four people who were found unresponsive inside the home east of Albuquerque died. The fourth was being treated at a hospital in Albuquerque. During the response, authorities said, first responders were exposed to the substance and began experiencing symptoms including nausea and dizziness. Officials at University of New Mexico Hospital confirmed that 23 patients who were exposed to an unknown substance were assessed and decontaminated after being transported to the hospital.

Most of those were first responders who were showing no symptoms and were later discharged. Medical teams continued to monitor three symptomatic patients Wednesday evening, according to the hospital. Two first responders were listed in serious condition, said Officer Wilson Silver with New Mexico State Police





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New Mexico Drug Overdose Exposure First Responders Investigation Unknown Substance

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3 dead, 18 first responders treated after exposure to unknown substance in New MexicoNew Mexico authorities said three people are dead and more than a dozen first responders were being treated Wednesday for exposure to an unidentified substance

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