Food experts and health officials are reminding the public to take caution when handling food during the holidays.

Health officials urge safe cooking practices for Thanksgiving to prevent foodborne illness. Andrea Gamble with the Salt Lake County Health Dept. advises against washing turkey to avoid spreading bacteria in kitchens.

Leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours of cooking and reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit before consumption. SALT LAKE CITY — A foodborne illness is the one gift no one wants to receive for the holidays.

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To keep everyone at the dinner table healthy this Thanksgiving, health officials and food experts are reminding people to cook safely for the holiday.get sick from foodborne illnesses each year, food poisoning is preventable, according to Andrea Gamble, a food protection supervisor for the Salt Lake County Health Department Food Protection Bureau.

"Thanksgiving is about gathering with the people we love, and nobody wants to remember it for the wrong reasons," Gamble said. "A few simple habits go a long way toward keeping everyone healthy. "–Andrea Gamble, Salt Lake County Health Department Food Protection Bureau With the main plate usually being turkey on Thanksgiving, it's best to keep in mind that undercooked turkey can carry bacteria like Salmonella, Campylobacter and Clostridium perfringens, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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To keep guests from becoming sick, Gamble advised people to keep away from the common practice of washing a turkey. She said washing a turkey can splash bacteria onto sinks, counters and other foods. Donald Schaffner, a food science expert at Rutgers University, said someone might thaw a turkey by putting it in the refrigerator, the microwave or in cold running water, according to an Associated Press Schaffner advised people to pat the turkey dry after thawing the bird out.

To do that, paper towels can be used and then tossed in the trash, or a person can use a kitchen towel and throw it in the laundry for disinfection. Gamble said it's important for people to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling raw turkey.

"Use a separate cutting board for raw turkey," Gamble said. "Never place cooked food or fresh produce on a plate or surface that held raw turkey, and wash cutting boards, utensils and counters with hot, soapy water.

" When it comes to cooking the turkey, Gamble said it's important to use a food thermometer and make sure the temperature reaches 165° Fahrenheit in the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the wing and the innermost part of the thigh. "A turkey can look perfectly done and still not be safe," said Gamble. "Pop-up timers are no substitute for a thermometer.

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"Food should be refrigerated within two hours of cooking and divided into small, shallow containers so they cool quickly. "Cooked food that sits out during the football game and the conversation is exactly where bacteria thrive," said Gamble. "Set a timer, and when it goes off, put the food away. " Leftovers should only be refrigerated for three or four days and be reheated to 165° Fahrenheit, according to Gamble.

Gravy and sauces should be brought to a rolling boil before consumption, as well. Even when leftovers look or smell fine, Anne Suelzer, a registered dietitian and licensed dietitian with Health Loft, said to take caution when eating any leftovers, according to an Associated Press"Contact a health care provider if you think you have food poisoning and are pregnant, elderly, have underlying health conditions, or if you have severe symptoms such as bloody diarrhea, severe nausea and vomiting, or a high fever," Gamble said, adding that anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911 immediately.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. From Black Friday to safety concerns with gifts for kid, Primary Children's expert urges parents to act fastCharges: Employee used Intermountain Health card for $83K worth of personal expenses