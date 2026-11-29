The article discusses the importance of reviewing health insurance coverage during open enrollment due to significant changes coming in 2027. It advises Medicare beneficiaries to make changes by Dec. 7 and notes that millions may lose their current plans, emphasizing the need to verify doctor, prescription, and pharmacy coverage to manage household finances.

Open enrollment is a less-than-wonderful time of year when we get to guess how much health insurance coverage we will need next year and wonder whether switching plans or companies will provide better or worse service and coverage.

Between enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers, holiday shopping and parties, it is important to set aside some time to review our health insurance, especially this year. Significant changes to healthcare coverage and costs are coming in 2027, and decisions we make over the next few weeks could affect our household finances for the entire year. I am a certified public accountant, not a health insurance broker.

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But over the years, I have seen the financial consequences, sometimes devastating, for clients, friends and family members who missed important deadlines, overlooked benefits available to them, or did not realize what their insurance would and would not cover. Married couples without children at home spent an average of $9,464 on healthcare in 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For many households, particularly for older Americans not yet on Medicare, the cost is considerably higher.