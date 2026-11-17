As open enrollment gets underway, health policy experts warn that many Americans could face higher health insurance costs next year, adding pressure to families already dealing with rising prices and slower wage growth.

As open enrollment gets underway, health policy experts warn that many Americans could face higher health insurance costs next year, adding pressure to families already dealing with rising prices and slower wage growth.

Gbenga Ajilore, chief economist with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said health insurance premiums could increase by about 15% for many Americans. That is well above the roughly 3% average wage growth many workers are seeing. Ajilore said the rising cost of coverage is creating a heavier financial burden for people who may already be struggling to afford basic expenses.

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“Other prices are going up, and then their wages are not going up as much,” Ajilore said. “And so it’s one of those things where you have an increased burden on people who can least afford it. ” Employers are also dealing with higher health care costs. Ajilore said some companies may pass part of those increases on to workers through more expensive plans or plans that cover less.

“So what’s happening is that the options for employees becomes kind of less,” Ajilore said. “You don’t get as good of a plan because employers are not offering all the good plans because it’s just become more expensive for them. ” According to KFF, a nonprofit focused on health policy research, enrollment in the health insurance marketplace fell by 18% over the past year. That means more than 4.6 million Americans are no longer enrolled in marketplace coverage.

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In Texas, Ajilore said about 300,000 people dropped their enrollment.

“Either people move to a cheaper plan, or they decide to go without, and they just have to hope that they don’t get sick,” he said. The drop comes as millions of people across the country have left health plans in recent years, often switching to lower-cost coverage or going without insurance. Read also: South Side residents seek proof of pollution effects on health