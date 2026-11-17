In this week's Health in a Handbasket, as Thanksgiving approaches, we are talking about positive eating mindsets.

Nutritionist Elissa Strassman speaking to 13WHAM anchors Dan and Abby about how to address uncomfortable conversations about food and appearances. The holiday season often includes many conversations about food and body image.

Nutritionist Elissa Strassman and the anchors discuss holiday food triggers and how to set boundaries for awkward conversations about appearances. Jasmine Brown is still searching for answers about her father's death at Cirrus Manor Residential Center on Culver Road in Irondequoit. A driver faces charges after he ran over and killed another man on the city's north side, dragging the victim nearly two blocks before getting out and running from the scene, according to the Rochester Police Department.

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A 62-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Rochester earlier this year. A 21-year-old man was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Livingston County early Sunday morning, according to New York State Police.