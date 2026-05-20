Health Group Leaders Fired Amid Concerns About Government Interference in Scientific Processes

The post reveals the firing of the two leaders of the influential U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and raises concerns about government interference in scientific processes.

Under the Trump administration, the two leaders of a health group that decides when insurance must cover preventive care, like depression screenings , have been fired.

The reason for their dismissal hasn't been mentioned in the letters sent by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Dr. John Wong and Dr. Esa Davis, but he did mention that their contributions and leadership have improved the health of Americans. The task force is currently reviewing task force appointments and expects to meet more frequently.

The panel had skipped public meetings and updates regarding cervical cancer screening and maternal depression in the past year, raising concerns about government interference in scientific processes





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Task Force Robert F. Kennedy Jr. U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Government Intervention Depression Screenings

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