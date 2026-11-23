Dr. Sivaratnam clarifies the difference between winter blues and seasonal affective disorder, detailing symptoms, light therapy protocols, and when to seek medical help.

Dr. Sivaratnam, a healthcare expert addressing winter mental health challenges in Western Washington, has issued guidance to help residents distinguish between common seasonal fatigue and clinically significant depression. He emphasizes that while feeling tired or less motivated during the region's darker months is common, it does not automatically indicate a medical condition requiring intervention. The critical factor is whether these mood changes disrupt daily responsibilities or cause significant distress.

Understanding Winter Blues Versus Clinical Depression

According to Dr. Sivaratnam, winter blues typically manifest as feeling sluggish, losing interest in social outings, or preferring to stay home. Despite these changes, individuals experiencing simple winter blues can generally manage their daily obligations without much additional effort. This condition is described as a "seasonal slump" that, while uncomfortable, does not severely impair functioning.

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In contrast, Seasonal Affective Disorder is characterized by feeling down most days, losing interest in previously enjoyed activities, and experiencing changes in sleep patterns or appetite. Dr. Sivaratnam notes that the primary indicator for seeking professional help is the persistence of these symptoms for several weeks, particularly when no clear situational stressor explains the change. If symptoms hinder a person's ability to function, consulting a trusted healthcare provider is the recommended course of action.

Biological Causes and Light Therapy Protocols

Dr. Sivaratnam explains that less daylight can disrupt the body's internal clock, which subsequently affects sleep, energy levels, and concentration. Seasonal changes also influence melatonin, a hormone associated with sleep, and serotonin, a brain chemical involved in mood and overall well-being. Seasonal Affective Disorder is defined as depression with a specific seasonal pattern, where symptoms worsen during darker months and improve in spring and summer.

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For patients eligible for light therapy, Dr. Sivaratnam specifies that a specialized light box is required rather than an ordinary desk lamp. He describes a standard treatment approach involving a 10,000-lux light box used in the morning for approximately 20 to 30 minutes. The device should be positioned roughly 16 to 24 inches from the face to ensure efficacy.

Caution Regarding Social Media Health Advice

Dr. Sivaratnam strongly advises caution when evaluating mental health recommendations found on TikTok and other social media platforms. He acknowledges that online advice may contain a small kernel of truth but often lacks the necessary context to address an individual's specific circumstances. Patients frequently arrive at appointments with information gathered online, which can serve as a starting point for discussion.

The challenge lies in determining which information applies to a patient's unique symptoms and health history, rather than assuming a broad recommendation is universally correct. Dr. Sivaratnam stresses that advice helpful for one person may not fit another, making professional evaluation essential for identifying the appropriate response. A provider who knows a patient's health history can help sort out what is happening and guide treatment decisions.

Guidance for Friends and Family Concerns

For friends and relatives concerned about someone's behavior, Dr. Sivaratnam recommends beginning with observations rather than attempting to make a diagnosis. This approach might involve mentioning that someone is sleeping more or does not seem like themselves, while giving them room to explain what they feel comfortable sharing. The conversation should happen privately, not in front of relatives gathered for Thanksgiving or another public setting.

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The goal is to communicate concern without putting someone on the spot, using a sincere and curious approach. Dr. Sivaratnam notes that people do not need elaborate language to show they care. Starting with a noticed change and listening can open the door to a meaningful conversation. He suggests phrasing concerns as observations and letting the individual expand on what they are comfortable sharing, which can be more useful than trying to find the perfect words.