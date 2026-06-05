Healing Beyond Trauma: Supporting Loved Ones with PTSD

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have partnered with Metrocare, the largest provider of mental health services in North Texas, to talk about PTSD.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have partnered with Metrocare, the largest provider of mental health services in North Texas, to talk about post-traumatic stress disorder and the importance of supporting loved ones that live with it.

Each June, National PTSD Awareness Month invites us to deepen our understanding of post-traumatic stress disorder and the real-life impact it has on individuals, families, and communities. Our partners at Metrocare believe awareness is not just about understanding symptoms—but about empowering people to support one another through compassion, education, and a trauma-informed lens. For many, PTSD is an invisible struggle. When someone you love is living with trauma-related symptoms, it can feel overwhelming to know how to help.

Yet your presence, patience, and informed support can often make a meaningful difference in their healing journey. Negative changes in mood or thinking It’s important to understand that PTSD isn’t a sign of weakness—it’s a normal reaction to intense stress, and it can impact anyone, regardless of age or background.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Supporting Our Schools at the Dallas Mayor's 30th Annual Back to School FairSupport from family members and friends can be a powerful stabilizing force for someone with PTSD. While you cannot “fix” their trauma, your understanding and care can create a safe environment that promotes recovery. Educate Yourself: Learning about PTSD helps you better understand what your loved one is experiencing.

It also helps you recognize and challenge the stigma often associated with mental health conditions, reducing misconceptions and building empathy. Listen Without Judgment: Sometimes the most powerful support is simply being present. Allow your loved one to share at their own pace without pressure or judgment. Avoid minimizing their experience or offering quick solutions.

Respect Boundaries and Triggers: Certain environments, sounds, or topics may trigger distress. Be mindful of these and respect their need for space or changes in plans. Encourage Professional Help: Gently support your loved one in seeking evidence-based treatment, such as therapy or counseling. Metrocare, the largest provider of behavioral health services in North Texas, offers trauma-informed care delivered by highly trained clinicians, meeting individuals where they are with support tailored to their unique experiences.

Be Patient with the Process: Healing from trauma is not linear. There may be progress, setbacks, and periods of uncertainty. Consistent, patient support from loved ones can help create a sense of safety and stability. You can help to encourage simple, steady routines that promote well-being, such as healthy sleep habits, regular movement, and time for rest and relaxation.

Caring for Yourself as a Supporter: Supporting someone with PTSD can be emotionally demanding. To sustain your ability to help, it’s essential to care for your own mental health by setting healthy boundaries, creating your own support system, and seeking professional help if needed. You cannot pour from an empty cup. Taking care of yourself allows you to show up more fully for others.

If you or someone you love may be experiencing symptoms of PTSD, know that help is available—and healing is possible. Metrocare is committed to providing compassionate, accessible mental health services to individuals and families across our community. To get started, please contact our. For members of the military community, Metrocare also offers a clinic specifically designed to address your unique needs, such as PTSD acquired before or after deployment.

ClickMetrocare is the largest provider of mental health, developmental disability and permanent supported housing services in Dallas County serving over 50,800 children, teens and adults annually. For over 59 years, Metrocare has provided a broad array of services from mental health care, primary care, services for veterans and their loved ones, accessible pharmacies, homeless outreach, supportive social services, and crisis intervention.

Metrocare provides specialty mental health services to over 13,000 children and teens and has numerous programs for babies, children and adults with disabilities, including Early Childhood Intervention, Flourishing Families, Nurturing Parenting, Supported Employment and two specialty autism clinics in Dallas and DeSoto. To learn more about Metrocare’s programs, visit





NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Health Mental Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

REVIEW: TRAUMA THAT INSPIRED 'KEEPER', 'EVY', AND MOREThe recent horror films 'Keeper', 'Evy', and more are all tales of trauma and its consequences, revealing a darker side of the human experience that has inspired these stories. Explore the dark depths of the human psyche in these gripping tales of terror and trauma exploration.

Read more »

Jamie Lynn Sigler Opens Up About Volatile First Marriage and Healing Journey in New MemoirThe Sopranos star reflects on her toxic relationship with ex-husband AJ Discala, her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, and finding peace through writing.

Read more »

Marvel's Wolverine Combat and Logan's Healing Factor ExplainedThe extended gameplay shown for Marvel's Wolverine showed off brutal combat systems, including some mechanics tied to Logan's mutant skills.

Read more »

Hypnosis, Healing, and ConsciousnessWhat do the strange pain-relieving and healing that can take place under hypnosis tell us about consciousness? Perhaps consciousness is more than just brain activity.

Read more »