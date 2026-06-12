John Healey's resignation as Defence Secretary reveals that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning to make Britain less safe by proposing a negligible increase in defence spending. The article criticises Labour's misallocation of funds toward welfare and net zero at the expense of national security.

The recent resignation of Defence Secretary John Healey has laid bare the Labour government's failure to commit to adequate defence funding, exposing a dangerous neglect of national security at a time of escalating global threats.

Healey's blistering resignation letter revealed that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves are planning a pitiful increase in defence spending-just 0.08 percent of GDP by 2030-far short of what is required to protect the country. Healey, a long-time Starmer loyalist, stated unequivocally that the government was unwilling to allocate the necessary resources, describing the Defence Investment Plan as wholly insufficient.

His departure was followed by Armed Forces Minister Al Carns, who also resigned in solidarity, underscoring the depth of discontent within the defence establishment. These resignations, part of a growing exodus of former ministers criticising Starmer's weak and directionless leadership, signal a profound crisis within the government.

Healey argued that credible alternatives exist to fund defence properly but that Labour lacks the political will, preferring instead to pour money into soaring welfare budgets, Net Zero initiatives, and asylum costs, while dismissing the military as a priority. The article warns that even if Starmer is replaced, the likely leadership contenders, such as Andy Burnham, exhibit similar spendthrift tendencies and a left-wing disregard for the armed forces, making any improvement unlikely.

The only glimmer of hope, it suggests, would be for Healey himself to enter the leadership race and push for a reorientation toward robust defence policy, though this remains a slim prospect given Labour's current ideological leanings. The piece concludes that Britain risks sliding into global irrelevance unless there is a dramatic shift toward prioritising national security over domestic spending priorities





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John Healey Keir Starmer Labour Party Defence Spending Resignation

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