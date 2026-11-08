Healey’s £17bn self-employed cash grab ‘will threaten growth’

John Healey’s £17bn Budget cash grab on the self-employed has been branded anti-growth and “completely unworkable” by one of Britain’s biggest business groups.

Business owners say John Healey’s changes could force them to borrow to meet earlier tax bills - AFP/Ian Vogler John Healey’s £17bn Budget cash grab on the self-employed has been branded anti-growth and “completely unworkable” by one of Britain’s biggest business groups.

In a letter to the Treasury, the Federation of Small Businesses warned that sweeping changes to how millions of workers pay their taxes would force many to borrow to “stay afloat”, threatening to undermine investment and growth. Under plans unveiled by the Chancellor at the Budget, roughly three million taxpayers who regularly pay tax through self-assessment willThe changes aim to align payments more closely with when income is earned, rather than having workers settle much of their bill months later.

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However, the transition means that in 2029 many self-employed workers will face settling bills for both the previous and current tax years, effectivelyThe FSB, which campaigns on behalf of the UK’s 5.5 million small business owners and self-employed people across the UK, said the proposals threatened millions of self-employed workers with two tax bills in one year.increase cash receipts to the Treasury by £17bn in 2029-30In a scathing assessment, the FSB called on the Government to revisit the proposals and give entrepreneurs “some breathing space” rather than subjecting them to “a year of double taxation”.

In the letter to James Murray, the financial secretary to the Treasury, the organisation warned that hundreds of thousands of business owners could be forced to borrow to manage the cash-flow squeeze.

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“The Government’s proposed changes to how self-assessment operates are completely unworkable as they stand and will cause enormous cash flow problems for many thousands of self-employed people,” it said. “Under the new proposals, in 2029 the self-employed will have to pay around two years’ worth of tax in one go. ”The FSB said some businesses were already being forced to borrow at rates of 11pc to stay afloat and manage cash-flow problems.

The rates are significantly more than some personal loan rates and almost three times the Bank of England base rate. It added: “These proposals will mean a one-year boost to HMRC revenues, but this is at the expense of growth and at the expense of those who create it. ” The tax changes come after Mr Healey told the nation in his Budget speech that he was “proudly backing Britain’s entrepreneurs to succeed”.

However, the timing of the changes means the Treasury will receive a significant boost in the years when Mr Healey is under pressure to balance the public finances. In addition to the cash boost, the measure will raise £1.3bn between 2029 and 2030 to help balance the books, with the figure rising to £1.8bn two years later through improved tax compliance and reduced tax debt.

The FSB also warned that the new system failed to recognise the irregular nature of self-employed earnings, which can fluctuate sharply from month to month. It added: “Self-employed people often experience intermittent irregular payments, a veritable ‘feast or famine’, with a big payment one month, then low income for the next few. It warned that a system based on regular, predictable payments risked imposing significant hardship on people whose earnings could vary dramatically throughout the year.

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The FSB pointed to official figures which show that the number of self-employed people and sole traders shrank by 3.7pc or 157,000, in the year to January 2026.

“These are missing entrepreneurs, missed economic activity and missed wealth creation,” the FSB said. A Government spokesman said: “This government wants the tax system to work better for working people and small businesses. No one will owe more tax, and moving to smaller, more regular payments will make it easier for millions of taxpayers to manage their money and avoid the shock of large tax bills. ”