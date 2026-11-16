Headteacher Warns Britain's Feminism is Unfashionable as Misogyny Rises

Helen Jeys of the Girls' Schools Association warns that misogyny is rising among young boys due to social media echo chambers, urging immediate curriculum reforms to include female scientists.

Britain is regressing by a full generation in its support for gender equality, driven by a resurgence of misogynistic attitudes among young men, according to Helen Jeys, the president of the Girls' Schools Association. Jeys, who also serves as the headteacher of the independent Manchester High School for Girls, argues that feminism has become an unfashionable concept among younger demographics, a stark contrast to the views held by older generations.

Generational Shift in Feminist Support

Jeys asserts that society has moved backward, not merely slightly, but by an entire generation regarding how the voices and experiences of girls and women are perceived and valued in public discourse. She highlights a disturbing trend where men from grandfather's generations express more favorable views on feminism than modern adolescent boys, signaling a significant cultural shift that educators are observing firsthand in classrooms across the country.

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This regression is particularly evident in the normalization of negative attitudes toward women, which Jeys notes is arriving directly on the devices of twelve-year-old students before they even leave their homes for school each morning. The rapid transmission of these viewpoints through digital channels suggests that the traditional influence of older role models and community leaders is being undermined by online algorithms that prioritize controversy and polarization.

Social Media Echo Chambers and Influencers

The primary catalyst for this entrenched anti-women sentiment is identified as social media, where algorithms push users into echo chambers that discuss feminism from a largely negative perspective. Jeys emphasizes that influencers are actively portraying feminist ideals as exclusionary or isolating, rather than the inclusive framework intended to bring girls back into the central discussion space of society and policy.

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This digital radicalization is exemplified by the influence of figures such as Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist who has previously described women as intrinsically lazy and denied the existence of independent females. Jeys points out that while politicians have recently debated the need for a dedicated minister for men and investigated loneliness among young males, there is a conspicuous absence of equivalent official conversations regarding the specific challenges faced by girls in the current cultural climate.

Curriculum Reform and Role Model Representation

In response to these societal pressures, Jeys is calling for immediate structural changes to the educational syllabus, specifically demanding the inclusion of more female role models in exam specifications. This plea is grounded in data from a recent study by University of Cambridge researchers, which revealed that only one of 86 scientists featured in the main Key Stage 4 exam specifications for science was a woman.

The sole female representation identified in these GCSE exam materials is Rosalind Franklin, a critical finding that underscores the severe lack of diversity in educational materials. Jeys argues that since more than half of girls identify role models as the primary source of confidence to be themselves, the current curriculum fails to provide the necessary inspiration for female students pursuing careers in science and technology.

Official Responses and Future Actions

Jeys addressed these concerns directly during her speech at the annual Girls' Schools Association conference in Leeds, representing an organization that includes more than 150 heads from both independent and state girls' schools. She urged the exam boards and the Department for Education to fix this issue immediately, stating that there are abundant female figures available to be included in the curriculum to correct this historical omission.

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Official responses have indicated a willingness to engage with these issues, with a Joint Council for Qualifications spokesman acknowledging the clear need for greater representation in science qualifications during upcoming reforms. Simultaneously, a Department for Education spokesperson affirmed the government's determination to ensure women are properly represented in what children learn, pointing to existing initiatives like the Stem Ambassadors program as tools for challenging outdated stereotypes.