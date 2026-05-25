Headlines from the Associated Press

A collection of news articles from the Associated Press, including topics such as politics, sports, and environment.

Young men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients to demand bodies of their kinLate pass sends Felix Rosenqvist past David Malukas for the closest Indianapolis 500 win in historyIn ‘Pressure,’ the story of the meteorologist who helped save D-Day Global shares gain and oil prices fall after Trump says talks on ending the war are proceedingNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooA photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protestsThe World in PicturesThe shrinking snowfall on Greece's mountains is provoking anxiety and altering the economyBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyGoogle announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soonPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Holy See's own role in legitimizing slaveryRedadas migratorias de Trump recuerdan a congresista detenciones de japoneses en 2da Guerra MundialTrump says not to rush as details emerge of a potential Iran dealLate pass sends Felix Rosenqvist past David Malukas for the closest Indianapolis 500 win in historyIn ‘Pressure,’ the story of the meteorologist who helped save D-DayGlobal shares gain and oil prices fall after Trump says talks on ending the war are proceedingNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooA photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protestsThe World in PicturesThe shrinking snowfall on Greece's mountains is provoking anxiety and altering the economyBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyGoogle announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soonPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Holy See's own role in legitimizing slaveryRedadas migratorias de Trump recuerdan a congresista detenciones de japoneses en 2da Guerra MundialU.

S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that ‘significant progress, although not final progress, has been made’ in negotiations over Iran as he met Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a four-day visit to India. An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment.

President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found.

After the August blast at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, some current and former steelworkers say management’s investment decisions have left workplace safety and pollution issues to linger at a plant where operators have little margin for error





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Associated Press Politics Sports Environment Ebola Indianapolis 500 Meteorologist D-Day GLP-1 Pills AI Pope Leo XIV Immigration And Customs Enforcement U.S. Steel Steelworkers Bolivia Protests Iran Deal Electricity Bills West Virginia Clairton Coke Works

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