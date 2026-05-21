Headlines from 25th May 20XX

A collection of diverse and noteworthy global events and developments.

In Iran's capital, weapons demonstrations send a signal at home and abroad as the threat of war remains. Officers who defended Capitol from rioters sue to block payouts from a $1.8B ' anti-weaponization' fund .

Barney Frank, a liberal congressman and trailblazer for gay rights, dies. He was 86. FIFA's big experiment may have made the World Cup too big for its own good. A Michigan woman whose name inspired a band to become Greta Van Fleet dies at 95.

SpaceX reveals plans for what could be the biggest-ever initial public offering. Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag. Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air.

Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks. Democrats are becoming a force in traditionally conservative The Villages. Kansas farmers hit hard by weather extremes and growing costs, wheat crop could be worst since 1972. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it.

As demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still key. Google announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soon. How to mulch your garden beds without harming plants. Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25.

Trabajadores de Long Island Rail Road van a huelga: paran el sistema de cercanías más usado de EEUU. From left, West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jarrod Bowen and Valentin Castellanos applauds the fans following their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Sunday, May 17, 2026





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Iran's Capital Weapons Demonstrations Threat Of War Capitol From Rioters Anti-Weaponization' Fund Barney Frank FIFA's Big Experiment Kansans Night Owl

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