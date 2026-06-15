A collection of news articles from various sources, covering a range of topics such as politics, sports, entertainment, and more.

Trump arrives at G7 summit looking for momentum after announcing a deal to end the Iran war Utah canyon BASE jump kills 2, including extreme athlete who performed with Madonna California Gov.

Gavin Newsom says Trump's Justice Department is investigating him and his wife Don't expect a repeat. UFC boss Dana White says 'never again' to another White House fight night Tyra Banks sues Netflix over 'America's Next Top Model' documentary, alleging defamation Fox to buy streaming pioneer Roku in a $22 billion deal Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals Raccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floor Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air How a Syrian farmer, a burning field and missile debris came together in one frame Lawmakers fight to stop the Trump administration's dismantling of a $386M ocean observatory project OB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first time Challenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do it Ads in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers' Michael Mina shares an Alexandria-inspired steak sandwich recipe from 'My Egypt' Pope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aid Reseña: 'Disclosure Day' es un Spielberg clásic





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Trump G7 Summit Iran War Utah Canyon BASE Jump California Gov. Gavin Newsom Dana White Tyra Banks Fox Argentina Raccoon Nipper Syrian Farmer Ocean Observatory Project OB-GYN Group Michael Mina Pope Leo XIV Disclosure Day

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