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A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of a Middleburg woman who was killed in a head-on crash . The filing by the Public Integrity Project on behalf of two Virginia residents claims that the Trump administration's authorization of a future UFC mixed martial arts fight on the South Lawn of the White House was unlawful.

Crews are erecting an octagon-shaped cage on the South Lawn for the event. The White House has stated that the legal challenge is an obstructionist attempt to prevent Trump from hosting the fight. Rising temperatures can also mean rising energy bills, and the work on a local golf cart continues. The drought is improving but we're still behind, and the St. Augustine Beach police have halted a takeover plan.

Prices to rise at pumps in Georgia as gas tax is reinstated. The filing by the Public Integrity Project on behalf of two Virginia residents claims that the Trump administration's authorization of a future UFC mixed martial arts fight on the South Lawn of the White House was unlawful





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UFC Middleburg Woman Head-On Crash Authorization Public Integrity Project Trump Administration National Park Service Regulations Congress White House South Lawn Octagon-Shaped Cage Future UFC Fight Various Other White House-Hosted Events Ellipse National Mall Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White House-Hosted Events Various Other White 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