A late-night drive home in Lowell, North Carolina, ended with a 31-year-old woman pulled from her front doorway and arrested after she flashed her headlights near a parked police cruiser, according to court records, home video, and news reports. Hailey Brown told WCNC she was driving home from work along Wilkinson Boulevard around 2 a.

A late-night drive home in Lowell, North Carolina, ended with a 31-year-old woman pulled from her front doorway and arrested after she flashed her headlights near a parked police cruiser, according to court records, home video, and news reports.she was driving home from work along Wilkinson Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Nov. 19 when she saw a Gaston County Police officer sitting in the median with his lights off.

She flashed her headlights to warn oncoming drivers and kept driving toward her house. Court records and arrest documents accuse Brown of running away from a vehicle during a traffic stop after an officer gave commands to stop. Brown maintains she did not realize she was being pulled over until she reached her home and the officer arrived with emergency lights and sirens.

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Home security footage obtained by WCNC shows Brown at the front entrance of the home she shares with her grandmother. In the recording, Brown shouts, “Did I do something wrong? ” before opening her door. Brown told WCNC she tried to close the door when the officer forced his way in and pulled her out.