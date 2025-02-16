Headland Softball Shines at Lions Classic

Headland's softball team dominated the Lions Classic in Prattville, Alabama, securing victories against Autauga Academy in both of their Saturday matchups.

Headland's softball team dominated the Lions Classic in Prattville , Alabama , securing victories against Autauga Academy in both of their Saturday matchups. The Rams showcased their offensive prowess, exploding for 12 runs in the third inning of the first game, fueled by Shaylee Greathouse's two-run homer and triple, along with Ava Allsup's two-run homer. Kynlee Watkins added a crucial run-scoring single, while Layla Goodwin contributed a RBI double.

Greathouse was dominant on the mound, allowing only one earned run and three hits over two innings.In the second game, Headland held on for a nail-biting 3-2 win thanks to a stellar defensive play by right fielder Kinley Hughes. With runners on first and second, Autauga Academy's Teonna Davis singled to right field. Hughes' quick throw gunned down an Autauga runner attempting to score, with catcher Ava Allsup applying the tag. Allsup also starred offensively, recording two hits and driving in a run, while Tiana Mitchell added an RBI double.Other teams competing in the Lions Classic saw varying degrees of success. Wicksburg finished the tournament with a 1-2 record, suffering losses to Holtville and Spanish Fort before securing a 6-1 victory against Prattville. Opp went 2-2, defeating Stanhope Elmore and Alabama Christian but falling to Wetumpka and Spanish Fort. Eufaula faced a challenging weekend against Valley, dropping both games despite valiant efforts. The Tigers' offense, led by Natoria Brascom and Nylah Green, showcased their power, but Valley proved too strong, rallying for a walk-off win in the first game and a dramatic comeback in the second. In the Red & Black Classic, Enterprise fell to Spain Park, with no further details available.





