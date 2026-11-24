Because the last thing you want to do for a holiday is sit in your car for way too long.

Thanksgiving week is here and so is all that holiday travel rush. If you’re headed to LAX this week — and want to avoid a one hour trip turning into four — we’ve got some quick tips for you.

About 2.6 million passengers are expected to travel through LAX through Nov. 30. The busiest day is expected to be Sunday, Nov. 29, according to the airport. LAX tends to get more congested in the very early mornings and in the late evenings for red-eye flights. Also, make sure you check forto the LAX/Metro Transit Center where you can hop on a free shuttle to get into the airport.

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There’s also the good ol' reliableIf you’re heading to Terminals 6 or 7, stay in the left lane and cut through the horseshoe by using the shortcuts near Terminals 1 or 2. You can also use these shortcuts to exit LAX faster.eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

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