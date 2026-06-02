Heading a Football Once Temporarily Raises Brain Damage Proteins, Study Warns

A study published in Jama Neurology has found that even a single header during an amateur football match can generate signs of acute brain injury, with players who headed the ball more frequently or from greater distances showing more significant changes in biomarkers linked to brain cell damage. The findings raise concerns about the potential long-term effects of heading on brain health, particularly for defenders who head the ball more often.

A study published in Jama Neurology has raised concerns about the immediate effects of heading a football on brain health, even at an amateur level.

Researchers from Amsterdam UMC monitored 302 amateur football players during 11 matches, collecting blood samples before and after games to measure specific biomarkers linked to brain cell damage. The study found that players who headed the ball more frequently or from greater distances showed more significant changes in these biomarkers, which returned to normal levels within one to two days.

However, the researchers warned that repeated exposure to these acute effects could lead to long-term damage, potentially contributing to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's. The findings are particularly relevant for defenders, who tend to head the ball more often and are therefore at a higher risk of developing dementia. The study also found that the intensity of headers played a role, with high-intensity headers causing the largest increases in biomarker levels.

Although the study does not provide definitive answers about permanent brain damage or the link to dementia, it highlights the importance of further research and the need for policy changes regarding heading in soccer. The researchers emphasized that even amateur-level heading can acutely affect neural integrity, and the findings should be taken seriously





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football Heading Brain Damage Biomarkers Dementia Alzheimer's Disease Parkinson's Disease

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Orland Park water park temporarily closed after potential E. coli casesA suburban Orland Park water park has been temporarily closed after two E. coli cases potentially tied to the facility.

Read more »

Top 10 Breakout Candidates Heading Into The 2026 College Football SeasonFrom Josh Hoover to Noah Rogers, FOX Sports' Michael Cohen lists 10 potential breakout candidates who could become household names in 2026.

Read more »

Be Selfish. Michigan Football Should Welcome an Expanded Playoff.Why it makes sense for Michigan football to pursue expanding the College Football Playoff.

Read more »

Iowa Football Represented by Three Legends on College Football Hall of Fame BallotThree of the best to ever wear the Iowa logo have been named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Read more »